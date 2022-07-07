ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Former Theranos exec Ramesh Balwani convicted of fraud

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LeruH_0gY0PF8s00
1 of 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A jury on Thursday convicted former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani of collaborating with disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in a massive fraud involving the blood-testing company that once enthralled Silicon Valley.

The 12 jurors found Balwani guilty on all 12 felony counts of defrauding both Theranos investors and the patients who relied on wildly unreliable blood tests that could have jeopardized their health.

Balwani sat impassively as the verdicts were read in a San Jose, California, court, blinking frequently but rarely looking at the seven women and five men who convicted him.

The outcome puts Balwani and Holmes in similar situations. Holmes was convicted on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy earlier this year. During that trial, Holmes tearfully accused Balwani of sexually and emotionally abusing her while the two were romantically involved. An attorney for Balwani has vehemently denied those charges.

Both Holmes, 38, and Balwani, 57, face up to 20 years in prison.

After the verdicts, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila raised Balwani’s bail to $750,000 from $500,000 and set Nov. 15 as his sentencing date. Holmes, who is free on $500,000 bail, is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 26.

Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes

The dual convictions represent a resounding victory for federal prosecutors, who seized on the Theranos case as a rare opportunity to hold ambitious entrepreneurs accountable for engaging in technological hyperbole while pursuing fame and fortune. In the process, they hoped to discourage the practice of making bold and unproven promises about still-nascent products -- a startup strategy known as “fake it until you make it.”

Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes

“We are gratified by the jury’s hard work and attentiveness to the evidence presented. We appreciate the verdict and look forward to the sentencing proceedings,” U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds said outside the courthouse.

Balwani didn’t respond to requests for comment as he left court with his legal team.

After the verdicts were read and the jury was dismissed, Balwani walked over to his two brothers who were sitting behind him for what appeared to be a solemn discussion. The three stood quietly, heads bowed.

While Holmes insinuated during her trial that Balwani manipulated her into making poor choices, Balwani’s lawyers explicitly sought to shift all the blame for any misconduct squarely on Holmes.

As part of Balwani’s defense, the lawyers pointed out that Holmes was not only CEO, but also a Silicon Valley star who persuaded investors to pour nearly $1 billion into Theranos. Holmes boasted that her company had found a way to scan for hundreds of potential diseases with a device called the Edison that could test just a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick. Such technology could potentially revolutionize healthcare.

But it turned out that the Edison never worked properly, providing faulty test results that Theranos conducted as part of a deal to set up mini labs in Walgreen’s pharmacies. The flaws in Theranos’ vaunted technology prompted Holmes and Balwani to shift their testing to conventional machines made by other vendors and while drawing vials of blood from patients’ veins — a far cry from Holmes’ promises.

After committing about $15 million of his own money to bolster Theranos and then becoming the company’s chief operating officer in 2010, Balwani eventually oversaw the blood-testing lab that was delivering the inaccurate results and supervised the Walgreen’s deal. That crucial detail may have influenced the jury to convict him of defrauding patients while another jury acquitted Holmes on the same charges.

Balwani also prepared many of the projections about Theranos’ future revenue that helped the company raise money from investors Those forecasts proved to be grossly exaggerated.

Unlike Holmes, who spent seven days on the witness stand during her trial, Balwani didn’t testify in his own defense. After Holmes’ trial, jurors who were interviewed by the media said they found her to be likeable if not entirely credible.

“The reason he didn’t testify is probably because he knows he doesn’t have Elizabeth’s charisma,” said Jill Huntley Taylor, a longtime jury consultant who also assists with trial strategy.

Balwani’s decision not to tell his side of the story left jurors to make their decision based solely on the evidence, which included testimony from witnesses who depicted him as an often abrasive executive.

“Just because the jurors didn’t hear from Balwani didn’t mean they couldn’t form opinions of him,” Huntley Taylor said.

Balwani’s defense mirrored Holmes’s in one key aspect: Both depicted the pair as tireless workers who believed so deeply in Theranos’ technology that they never sold their respective stakes in the Palo Alto, California, company. At one point in 2014, Holmes’ fortune was estimated at $4.5 billion while Balwani’s Theranos holdings were valued at $500 million.

But everything began to unravel in late 2015 after a series of explosive articles in The Wall Street Journal exposed rampant problems with Theranos’ technology. By May 2016, Holmes had dumped Balwani as her business and romantic partner. Holmes is now the mother of an infant son fathered by her current partner, Billy Evans, who was by her side through most of her trial.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Abortion Rights Supporters Hold Rally in San Jose

People gathered for a march for reproductive rights near San Jose City Hall Saturday and to share some shared personal stories. Other abortion rights supporters talked about the importance of actions, keeping up the pressure, and making sure their voices were heard. At noon, San Jose abortion rights supporters gathered...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
City
Palo Alto, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Viral video highlights San Francisco's drug problem

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco's interim district attorney has vowed to take a harder stance against both drug users and dealers, an issue highlighted in a new viral video showing open drug use downtown in front of children.San Francisco resident Ricci Wynne said he was on a downtown Muni bus when he came across a group of school children who just finished ice skating Friday. He said he was compelled shoot video when he saw where they had to get off in the mid-Market neighborhood.  "I just seen a plethora of drug dealers and homeless people using, smoking off foil...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Ramesh Balwani
benitolink.com

FBI arrests man in Hollister on drug charges

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. FBI agents arrested San Benito County resident William Hernandez Alnas Jr. at a home on El Toro Drive in Hollister on June 30 on suspicion of distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents, Alnas was charged with “distribution of 50 grams or...
HOLLISTER, CA
thesfnews.com

Police Department Seeks Help For Cold Case

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a 21 year old cold case. About twenty years ago, then 25 year old Paula Brien was found dead by 455 Harriet Street on June 18, 2001. She was last seen at or near Gina’s Bar with a man in a red car. Shortly after midnight on June 18, 2001 the two departed in his vehicle. Just two hours after they left Brien had been murdered.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud
KION News Channel 5/46

Team that solved Anne Pham cold case murder speaks out

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- For 40 years, the Pham family didn't have answers for the murder of their 5-year-old daughter Anne. She disappeared one morning in Jan. of 1982. "Back in 1982, we didn’t have any leads, police didn’t know where to look, and there were no suspects,” said Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni. The post Team that solved Anne Pham cold case murder speaks out appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

San Jose franchisees say state bill will put them out of business

Brian Hom’s work at Vitality Bowl is a labor of love and an ode to his son. Hom, 64, bought the franchise in 2016 because he was inspired by the company’s mission to provide allergy-free food options. It’s an issue near and dear to his heart. His eldest son died after going into anaphylactic shock during a family vacation. They were celebrating his high school graduation and 18th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
SAN JOSE, CA
2news.com

Reno man charged with killing 5-year-old girl from California in 1982

A 70-year-old man from Reno has been charged with the murder of a 5-year-old girl in Monterey County, California that happened in 1982. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced that Robert John Lanoue, age 70 of Reno has been charged with the January 1982 murder of five-year-old Anne Pham of Seaside.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
point2homes.com

6209 White Moonstone Court , San Jose, Santa Clara County, CA, 95123

Upgraded luxury townhome directly across from the lush community garden beds with a fenced in patio to greet guests.Newer home with tons of upgrades; hardwood Floors, blackout shades, and upgraded soft close cabinets throughout, chrome fixtures throughout. The kitchen features granite slab counters, large island with bar seating, pantry, gas stove and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Large primary suite has an upgraded bathroom with European-style maple a huge walk in closet, and a separate shower with clear glass enclosure and tile surround. Downstairs bed and bath perfect for when friends/family stay over. Enjoy dual-zone heating and air-conditioning, a 2 car garage with plentiful storage new roller, and an oversized outdoor balcony on the second floor. Community offers a clubhouse w/ pool, spa, gym, and more. Easy access to parks, shopping, entertainment, and freeways.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KCBS News Radio

2 men and 2 teens arrested as suspects of Palo Alto shoplifting, with connection to carjacking

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Two adults and two teenagers have been arrested for shoplifting on Saturday and police connected two of them to a carjacking in Concord. On July 2, Palo Alto police received a call from a store employee about a shoplifting incident at Safeway at 2811 Middlefield Road, according to a Palo Alto press release. The employee reported that four men tried to steal items from the store.
PALO ALTO, CA
The Associated Press

Chesa Boudin critic replaces him as San Francisco DA

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The mayor of San Francisco appointed an outspoken critic of ousted District Attorney Chesa Boudin as his replacement, saying that her pick was the right person to pursue criminal justice reform while holding offenders to account. Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced that Brooke Jenkins will be the next district attorney after voters in the famously liberal city kicked out the politically progressive Boudin in a special recall election last month. Jenkins was sworn into office Friday. Jenkins, who quit Boudin’s office in 2021 to volunteer for the recall, is both Black and Latina. She is San Francisco’s first Latina district attorney. Vice President Kamala Harris was the city’s first Black DA. “We are a city of second chances. But the truth is we have to draw a line with people who choose hate, violence and a life of crime,” said Jenkins at a press conference announcing her appointment. “I want to make clear: holding offenders accountable does not preclude us from moving forward with vital and important reforms to our criminal justice system.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

986K+
Followers
472K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy