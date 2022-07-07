ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Fentanyl Pill That Killed Coronado 15-Year-Old

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C4QoH_0gY0MkqY00
Bags of fentanyl pills. Courtesy Drug Enforcement Administration

A San Diego man pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal distribution of fentanyl count for selling a laced oxycodone pill to a 15-year-old Coronado High School sophomore, leading to the teen’s death.

Kaylar Junior Tawan Beltranlap, 21, admitted to selling a counterfeit oxycodone pill that led to the May 12, 2021, death of the victim, identified as C.J.S. in court documents.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Beltranlap warned C.J.S. to take only half of the pill because it was “strong.”

Beltranlap was arrested soon after the teen’s death, at which point prosecutors say he was found with five more pills, which were also laced with fentanyl.

“C.J.S.’s tragic death must not be in vain,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. “We need to continue to educate our middle- and high-school- age children about the dangers of counterfeit fentanyl pills.”

Beltranlap was indicted by a federal grand jury last year and is set to be sentenced in September.

“C.J.S. was a child and a member of our community,” said Coronado Police Chief Chuck Kaye. “We know this will not make the family whole but we appreciate the multi-agency collaboration that went into holding this offender accountable.”

–City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Coronado, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Coronado, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC 10 News KGTV

2 additional arrests made in deadly 2021 Emerald Hills shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police have made two more arrests in connection with a shooting that left a woman dead in the Emerald Hills neighborhood in May 2021. According to the San Diego Police Department, 19-year-old Jaylen Thomas and 22-year-old Lloyd Dozier have both been charged with murder in the shooting death of 44-year-old Tamara Dorena Shellum.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kwsn.com

DCI arrests San Diego fugitive in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — This week, DCI special agents assisted the San Diego Police Department and led the apprehension of San Diego homicide suspect Bryan Parker. On July 5, Parker was located and arrested in Pierre by the DCI with assistance from the Pierre Police Department and Hughes County Sheriff’s Office.
PIERRE, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Pill#Counterfeit#Coronado High School#C J S#City News Service Inc
Times of San Diego

Siblings from Chula Vista, Tijuana, Accused in $42M Scheme to Launder Drug Money

Federal authorities on Thursday announced the indictment of a local brother and sister for allegedly laundering more than $42 million in proceeds from drug trafficking. Jesus Vazquez Padilla, 50, of Tijuana, and Monica Vazquez, 48, of Chula Vista, are accused of using at least 22 California-based shell corporations and around 85 U.S. bank accounts to transfer drug money to Mexican bank accounts.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Say At-Risk Man, Taken from Chula Vista Senior Care Center, Is Safe

A non-ambulatory man with dementia who went missing from a Chula Vista assisted-living center last weekend has been found unharmed, authorities reported Thursday. Christopher Dawsknowles, 79, was taken out of the care facility in the 100 block of Third Avenue in a wheelchair – allegedly by an acquaintance – on Saturday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPBS

Veterans Village tenant killed by neighbor, police say

A 29-year-old tenant living on Veterans Village of San Diego property was killed June 27 following a confrontation with her neighbor, according to the San Diego Police Department. The victim was Jennelle Self, an Army veteran with a 2-year-old son. Self had previously spoken with inewsource about problems she faced...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Passenger Pleads Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Downtown MTS Bus Death

A man who allegedly caused fatal injuries to another passenger aboard an MTS bus in downtown San Diego pleaded not guilty Tuesday to an involuntary manslaughter charge. Edward Hilbert, 55, is accused in the May 1 death of 28-year-old Anthony Mcgaffe, who died about an hour after police say they were called in response to “a violent disturbance” aboard a bus in the area of 1400 F St.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Woman seriously hurt when bike collides with SUV in Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 55-year-old woman was seriously injured Saturday while riding a bicycle and colliding with a Toyota SUV in the Torrey Pines neighborhood, police said. The woman was riding her bike north on 10900 N. Torrey Pines Road at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A 79-year-old woman was driving a tan Toyota Rav-4 north when the bicyclist swerved to the left and collided with the Toyota, said Officer D. O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy