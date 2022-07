Season 1 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is now streaming on Paramount+. Review by Scott Collura. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' first season manages to recapture the joy of classic Trek in a way that perhaps many of us didn't know was missing until we experienced this show. Emotional, exciting, funny, and sometimes scary, this is a final frontier that is both old-school and brand-new, featuring great characters who all get their fair share of the action. In many ways, Star Trek has come full circle with Strange New Worlds after 55 years of storytelling. And it's all the better for it.

