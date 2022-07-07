ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

St. Jude Fundraiser: Ford Bronco Raffle

By JayCee
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
JayCee

It's an opportunity for you to win a new vehicle while helping St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Sky High for Kids and Hub City Ford have gotten together to offer you the chance to win a 2021 Ford Bronco.

If the raffle tickets for the Bronco sell out, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital will be getting a boost, to the tune of $500,000, and someone will be driving home in a new Bronco.

ABOUT THE SPONSORS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DvYPd_0gY0FH7i00
Seth Dixon

Sky High for Kids is a nonprofit organization that was created by Louisiana native Brittany Hebert Franklin. The organization is dedicated to ending childhood cancer, and proceeds from this raffle will help fund research at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The non-profit partnered with two Lafayette companies to put on this raffle to raise funds for the hospital: Hub City Ford and Travel Machine Travel Agency.

ABOUT THE RAFFLE

How does the raffle work? Just like any other raffle: for each ticket you purchase, you get a chance to win. Buy 2 tickets, get 2 chances.

There is a guarantee, though: if you don't buy any tickets, you are guaranteed to not win. (See how this works?)

Tickets for the raffle are $100 each.

ABOUT THE BRONCO

The 2021 Ford Bronco, donated by Hub City Ford, is a sight to behold. Painted in Anti-Matter Blue Metallic, the vehicle has a Sandstone Black cloth interior.

It features 5 passenger seating and push-to-start technology. With a ten-speed automatic transmission, this 4X4 is all fun, whether you're headed for a night on the town or a drive under the stars.

With a removable top and doors, you'll be able to enjoy the open-air feeling of the wind blowing through your hair.

Additional features include XM radio, Apple and Android Car Play, auto high beam lights, split-fold rear seating, and a rear backup camera.

BUT WAIT: THERE'S MORE

Individuals who purchase ten or more raffle tickets are eligible for a chance to win a Caribbean Cruise for two, donated by Travel Machine.

WHAT'S THE GOAL?

The long-term goal? To eliminate childhood cancer.

The short-term goal? To sell out these raffle tickets.

Sky High for Kids has set a goal of selling 2,500 tickets, which would raise $250,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A total of 5,000 tickets were printed and, if it would happen to sell out, half a million dollars would be raised for a very worthy cause.

WHEN IS THE DRAWING?

The drawing is to take place Wednesday, August 8 at Hub City Ford in Lafayette, LA.

HOW DO I PURCHASE TICKETS?

To purchase raffle tickets, you can visit the Sky High for Kids website. You can also review the rules of the raffle by clicking here.

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
