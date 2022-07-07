ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durant, OK

Ila “Renaee” Sterner

By BCP

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenaee (Ila) Sterner, 71, of Durant Okla., passed away on June 28, 2022. Renaee was born in Caddo Oklahoma to Minnie Lee and JD Ellis on July 1, 1950. Renaee was the owner and operator of Hill Top Pawn and Storage for 40-plus years and was...





Dolores Sorrell

Dolores Clotine Sorrell, 90, of Colbert, Okla., passed away, at her residence, with her family by her side on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Dolores was born on August 19, 1931 in Bryan County, Okla., to Jerry Nunley and Mae (Weger) Nunley. She was a high school graduate. She married the...
COLBERT, OK


Noëls to be in concert at First United Methodist Church on Friday

First United Methodist Church in Durant is hosting the Noëls in concert. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 8. Jonathan and Amanda Noël have spent nearly three decades sharing their music through recordings and live events, performing in theaters and leading worship in chapels. Passionate songwriters, some of their works have appeared on Grammy and Dove award winning albums. They’ve been pleased to write, perform, tour, and/or record with such diverse artists as Andrew Peterson, Jars of Clay, Fernando Ortega, Kelly Minter, Charlie Peacock, Andy Gullahorn, The Choir, Buddy Greene, Jill Phillips, Indelible Grace, Ron Block, Margaret Becker, Wendell Kimbrough, Taylor Leonhart, and many others.
DURANT, OK


Calera man hospitalized after being found unconscious in Lake Texoma

LAKE TEXOMA – A Bryan County man was transported to a local hospital after he was found in shallow water in Lake Texoma on Saturday. Robert Kitchens, 57, of Calera, was found in approximately 3 feet of water, unconscious, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He was recovered from the water and unknown individuals near the scene began CPR.
CALERA, OK


Layna Dupuis promoted at First United

DURANT – Layna Dupuis, former Vice President, Director of Customer Care, was promoted to Senior Vice President, Director of Retail Banking. Since joining First United in 2008, Layna has served the organization in several customer-serving leadership roles such as Operations Manager, Financial Center Manager, Regional Retail Manager, and most recently the Director of Customer Care.
DURANT, OK


Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma recognizes 12 small businesses with Chahtapreneur Awards

DURANT – On June 9, Choctaw Nation’s Small Business Development Department held their annual Chahtapreneur Award Ceremony at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant, where they revealed its Chahtapreneur Award winners. Each year, one Choctaw-owned small business from each district is recognized, and one of those exceptional businesses wins the highest honor, Chahtapreneur of the Year award.
CHOCTAW, OK

