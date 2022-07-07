Ila “Renaee” Sterner

First United Methodist Church in Durant is hosting the Noëls in concert. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 8. Jonathan and Amanda Noël have spent nearly three decades sharing their music through recordings and live events, performing in theaters and leading worship in chapels. Passionate songwriters, some of their works have appeared on Grammy and Dove award winning albums. They’ve been pleased to write, perform, tour, and/or record with such diverse artists as Andrew Peterson, Jars of Clay, Fernando Ortega, Kelly Minter, Charlie Peacock, Andy Gullahorn, The Choir, Buddy Greene, Jill Phillips, Indelible Grace, Ron Block, Margaret Becker, Wendell Kimbrough, Taylor Leonhart, and many others.

