Rep. Khanna slams Biden admin oil exports: This makes no sense

Rep. Jim Jordan claimed that Democrats are "finally figuring out" President Biden's harmful influence on the United States Thursday on "Hannity." REP. JORDAN: [Democrats are] finally figuring out what the rest of America … already understands. Jason, nine out of 10 - think about this - in the greatest country in history, nine out of 10 of our fellow citizens think America is on the wrong track. They think that because that's the case. We got a border that's in chaos, record gas prices, record inflation, record crime, attacks on our First Amendment, Second Amendment liberties, foreign policy - that's a mess. And what do they see from the president? They see a guy unfortunately, [who] can't put two sentences together, [who] doesn't show real leadership. So that's why the country gets it. And now even Democrats understand this is a disaster for the country, but also for their political chances in the upcoming election. I think it's the reason we're going to win, and I think there's a chance we're going to win real big.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO