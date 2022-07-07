ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 Hottest Early Prime Day Deals at Best Buy

By Winnie Litchfield
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago

Best Buy is a worthy competitor for Amazon’s cutting deals. Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, where Amazon cuts the prices on all they have to offer. In the lead-up to Prime Day, Best Buy is here to steal some of its competition and provide its own sort of Prime Day with huge savings until July 10. Check out the 10 best deals on Best Buy’s music tech below. They want to give you the best deals when it comes to your music listening.

1. AirPods Pro

AirPods took the world by storm in 2016. Since then, it seems like everyone wears Apple’s AirPods. Save $20 plus get six free months of Apple Music when you purchase these earbuds. The AirPods Pro is one of the most affordable and best earbuds out there. It has great sound quality along with a noise cancellation feature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26yi3X_0gY05GzG00

2. Refurbished AirPods 3rd Generation

If you are looking for a solid earbud for an affordable price then this is the one for you. You can get these refurbished AirPod 3rd Generation for $70+ off the original price. The sound quality is just as good as the pro version just without the noise-canceling setting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34P6vE_0gY05GzG00

3. JBL Flip 5

This five-star-rated speaker packs a punch. It’s known for its sound quality, portability, and price. But, its price just got better. Save $20 on one of the most purchased JBL speakers ever. With its lithium-ion battery, the speaker will last 12 hours, which means it won’t die on you too much.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcqNq_0gY05GzG00

4. JBL GO3 Portable Waterproof Wireless Speaker

Though not as loud as the Charge 5, for its size the GO3 can go. This mini speaker is great for the run and activities like hikes. It is known for its sound quality and portability like the Charge 5 but is more mobile. This speaker once was $50 and now is $30. Get it while the sale lasts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14QQTn_0gY05GzG00

5. Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2 Soundbar

If you and your friends are hanging out in your living room and you want some music, this soundbar is a great option. Hook this bar up to your TV to get the max use out of it, or use Bluetooth directly from your phone. The soundbar has four built-in tweeters and woofers that will certify great sound quality while keeping it at a loud volume. Save $200 on it now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bw30V_0gY05GzG00

6. LG Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

This soundbar gives you both affordability and quality sound. While plugging up to your TV or phone via Bluetooth, it comes with a wireless subwoofer. You can save $160 on this set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i3rHb_0gY05GzG00

7. Sonance – MAG Series Outdoor Streaming Sound System Powered by Sonos

If you are looking to upgrade your outdoor sound at home and are willing to invest, this is for you. This Sonos speaker will go around your home and can connect with Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and YoutTube. It connects wirelessly through Apple AirPlay. This home-theatre-like setup is now $1,000 off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Su2ku_0gY05GzG00

8. Sony 4″ Dolby Atmos Enabled Elevation Speakers

This pair of satellite speakers are great for your TV, stereo setup, and entertaining guests. It is known for its sound quality and Dolby Atmos setup. Save $30 on this pair of speakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g4rJy_0gY05GzG00

9. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earbud Headphones

Not an Apple fan? No problem. Save $20 on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro. These wireless earbuds are Samsung’s counterpart to Apple’s AirPods. These earbuds come in four different colors and have a noise-canceling feature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KAb5n_0gY05GzG00

10. Beats by Dr. Dre Solo³

If you don’t like earbuds and prefer the over-the-ear look then you can’t go wrong with these headphones. Beats by Dr. Dre are reliable come in three different colors and have great sound quality. Its plushy ear coverings will make it feel like you are surrounded by the music. Save $50 and get 6 months of free Apple Music when you purchase the Beats Solo³.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7DgA_0gY05GzG00

**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

