Queens, NY

Boyfriend of Woman Whose Body Was Found in Trunk of Car in Queens Indicted on Murder Charges

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who allegedly killed his girlfriend in November 2020 and dumped her body in the trunk of a car in Queens has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder, kidnapping and other crimes. Kareem Flake, 30, who was on the run for more than a...

1010WINS

NYPD officer shoots man in Queens: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A police officer shot a man in Queens Saturday evening, according to the NYPD. The shooting took place on 116th Road near Francis Lewis Boulevard in Cambria Heights. The man was taken to a nearby hospital. Officials did not say what condition he is in.
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

14-year-old boy stabbed to death in Harlem subway station

NEW YORK - A 14-year-old boy is dead after being stabbed inside a subway station in Harlem on Saturday afternoon. Authorities say that at around 3 p.m. police responded to reports of a crime in progress inside the 137th Street/City College subway station. When officers arrived on the scene, they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Neighbors describe "war zone" during deadly St. Albans police shooting

NEW YORK -- Two people are dead after separate police-involved shootings in New York City on Saturday night.No officers were hurt in the shootings in Queens and Brooklyn, but two suspects were killed.Residents in the St. Albans neighborhood said it sounded "like a war zone" as a suspect and officers exchanged more than 100 rounds, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Sunday. The neighborhood was rattled by gunfire after a man on 116h Avenue near Francis Lewis Boulevard made a series of troubling 911 calls threatening the governor, elected officials and members of the police department. "He clearly stated that he was going to blow...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

14-year-old stabbed to death in NYC subway: NYPD

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 14-year-old boy died after he was stabbed inside the New York City subway Saturday, police said. The teen was found suffering from a stab wound to the stomach on the northbound 1 train platform inside the 137th Street–City College station in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan, around 3 p.m., NYPD officials […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Cops seek suspect who fatally knifed Bronx man before car crash

Cops on Saturday released images of a man wanted for a fatal stabbing that ended in a car crash on a Bronx street. Jorge Valentin, 30, was near Schorr Place and Eastchester Road in Laconia about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when he got into an argument with a rival, police said. During their fight, the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed Valentin repeatedly. Panicking, Valentin broke away from his ...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Car thieves attack, steal keys from 71-year-old man in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police have released a shocking video of a pair of brazen car thieves attacking a 71-year-old man in Brooklyn before ripping a set of keys out of his hand and stealing his vehicle. According to the NYPD, the incident happened around 5 p.m. on East 88th Street...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police seek suspect in delivery vehicle robbery in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are trying to find the person accused of robbing an Amazon delivery worker in Brooklyn.It happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Avenue W near Bragg Street in Sheepshead Bay.According to police, a man in a marked Amazon vehicle was delivering a package when someone approached him on a Citi Bike, pulled out a knife and demanded property.Video from inside the vehicle shows a masked individual rummaging through a bag on the front passenger seat of the vehicle before going into the back and looking through the packages.Police say the individual stole an unknown number of packages before taking off.The Amazon worker was not injured.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
