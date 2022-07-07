ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Watch Nico Rosberg Get Scared As A Passenger In An Extreme E Off-Roader

By Andrei Nedelea
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Formula 1 driver Nico Rosberg is quite accustomed to going quickly, but if you take him off the grippy tarmac that he masters, he admits it’s a totally different type of driving. He recently drove one of his Extreme E racing team’s off-road EVs for the very first time, and...

Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton skids off the track and smashes into barrier during dramatic qualifying session at the Austrian Grand Prix... before his team-mate and fellow Brit George Russell does exactly the same thing minutes later on nightmare afternoon for Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both crashed out of qualifying for Saturday's sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix on a desperate evening for Mercedes. As Max Verstappen took pole with Charles Leclerc second and Carlos Sainz third, Russell and Hamilton are due to line up fifth and 10th on the grid respectively, subject to penalties for changes to their wrecked machines.
CarBuzz.com

1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sport Wagon Is The Perfect Car For Under $20,000

The Ford Mustang might be the most popular American sports car, but to many, the Chevrolet Corvette is our Nation's crowning sports car achievement. Spanning eight generations, the Corvette has come a long way, and while some generations have been more successful than others they all have one thing in common: people love to modify them. We've covered a ton of modified corvettes, from heavily tuned C8 Vettes, to quirky versions of all the C-cars under the Corvette rainbow. We have always had a soft spot for the C3 generation, and this example, listed on Bring a Trailer, might just be one of the coolest we've seen. Currently bidding at nearly $16k, this 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sportwagon is a rare beauty, and is guaranteed to pull all the chicks.
Top Speed

This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness

When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
SlashGear

The Reason Why Jay Leno Will Never Own A Ferrari

Jay Leno is one of the most avid car enthusiasts on the planet, and his vast collection of rare cars is an object of envy for every petrolhead. Leno's Big Dog Garage, which is spread across hangars at the Bob Hope Airport in California's Burbank, has an active team of mechanics meticulously looking after each piece ranging from slick hypercars to vintage rides worthy of a spot under the Smithsonian's roof.
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Lashes Out At Austrian GP Crowd – “Disgusted”

Lewis Hamilton has once again spoken out on the behaviour of fans at the Austrian Grand Prix. Calling it “disgusting”, he posted a statement to his Instagram account. There have been reports of fans getting involved in sexism, racism, and homophobia in the grandstands so far this weekend, and while Hamilton has already spoken out about fans cheering when drivers crash, he’s now spoken out about this.
MotorBiscuit

31-Year-Old Racer Crashes $30,000,000 One-Off Vintage Ferarri at LeMans Classic This Weekend

On some dark level, the car people on the internet enjoy seeing a YouTube goofball bust up their dad’s multi-million-dollar hypercar. However, when these sorts of things happen to classic, irreplaceable pieces of racing and automotive history, nothing is left but sadness. At the LeMans Classic race this past weekend, a 31-year-old racing driver crashed a nearly $30,000,000 Ferrari 250 SWB Breadvan in a brutal fashion. The car might still be salvageable, but it will take a lot.
Motorious

Dodge Hellcat Races Buick Grand National

These two titans clash in most epic fashion. We’ve been fans of the Buick Grand National for a long time, even before the general public suddenly became aware of the wolf in sheep’s clothing from the 80s. It’s a great muscle car, but we’ve been itching to see how one would stack up against a Dodge Hellcat. We’ve seen a Buick Grand National with a Hellcat engine, but seeing the two cars face off against each other would be entertaining. Finally our wish comes true in the video accompanying this article.
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton dodges grid penalty for Austria sprint race after his crash in qualifying and will start from ninth in the spare car... while the seven-time world champion and Mercedes team-mate George Russell switch to new gearboxes

Lewis Hamilton has avoided a grid penalty for today's sprint race in Austria - but will drive the spare car following his crash in qualifying. Hamilton sustained significant damage to the front-right of his Mercedes after he ended up in the barriers at Turn 7 at the Red Bull Ring on Friday evening.
FOX Sports

Verstappen cruises from pole to win Austrian GP sprint

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Max Verstappen comfortably won the sprint race from pole at the Austrian Grand Prix while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. almost collided as they scrapped behind him on Saturday. Verstappen made a clean start and was untroubled thereafter over 23 laps of the...
racer.com

Russell and Perez among seven summoned over pre-race messages

George Russell and Sergio Perez are among seven drivers summoned to the stewards for messages they received on the formation lap of the Sprint at the Austrian Grand Prix. Drivers are not allowed to receive specific messages from team members during formation laps to the grid, with the regulation in question stating that “The driver must drive the car alone and unaided.”
ESPN

Mercedes changes Lewis Hamilton's chassis after qualifying crash

SPIELBERG, Austria -- Mercedes has replaced Lewis Hamilton's chassis following his accident during Friday qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix. Hamilton crashed at Turn 8 on his first attempt at a flying lap in Q3, damaging the right-hand side of the car. After assessing the damage, Mercedes found that a...
The Independent

Ferrari, Carlos Sainz and how Austria team orders should act as a stark warning

Amid the myriad of talking points after Sunday’s exhilarating British Grand Prix at Silverstone, one incident which has not gone unnoticed involved race-winner Carlos Sainz’s very direct and forthright rebuttal to Ferrari’s instruction to impose team orders; a call which effectively earned him his maiden Formula 1 victory.With race leader Charles Leclerc the only member of the top-four not to pit for fresh rubber, Ferrari told the Spaniard to keep 10 car lengths away from the Monegasque ahead of him during the safety car period to protect their Championship hopeful. Sainz, quite rightly, protested in disagreement and his subsequent overtaking...
fordauthority.com

1967 Ford Mustang GT With 428 Cobra Jet Swap Hits The Dyno: Video

For the most part, we look upon the golden muscle car era of the 1960s and early 1970s as a glorious time for horsepower, with a wide variety of amazing, track-ready vehicles available to purchase straight off the dealer lot. In reality, however, those vehicles pale in comparison to today’s muscle cars, at least in terms of sheer output, even if they may not necessarily be as “cool” as their predecessors. Case in point – this amazing restored 1967 Ford Mustang GT owned by Scott Hubbard, which has been treated to a 428 Cobra Jet swap.
