Palm Beach County, FL

Kidnapping Suspect Shot by Palm Beach Police Out of Hospital, In Jail

 3 days ago

Click10.com

Deputies search for missing Pompano Beach teen

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies are searching for a 15-year-old boy missing from Pompano Beach, according to the sheriff’s office. Joshua Watkins was last seen around 7:25 a.m. Friday near the 100 block of Northeast 30th Court, according to a BSO news release. He was believed to be walking toward Crystal Lakes Middle School at 3551 NE 3rd Ave.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Serial rape suspect, accused of attacking women in ’90s, is extradited to Broward

A faculty member at Northern Caribbean University in Jamaica has been extradited to Broward County Jail after being arrested in a string of rape cases that date to the late 1990s in Margate and Tamarac, officials said. Russell McLean, who was arrested in May and extradited Thursday, is suspected of carrying out the attacks between June of 1996 and November of 1997, according to Margate police. ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

2 men found guilty in 2015 Tamarac murder could face death penalty

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It took a day and a half of deliberations for a jury to find both Richard Andres and Jonathan Gordon guilty of first-degree murder and guilty of burglary following the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Ivan Brandt. Closing arguments began earlier this week after 7 years...
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Two years later, answers sought in killing of Pompano Beach trans woman

MIAMI - Two years later, friends of Bree Black, known as Nuk to many, light off fireworks and release balloons. They are just feet from where she was shot and killed on July 3 of 2020 in Pompano Beach. "The streets were very crowded, there were a lot of fireworks going off. Definitely, over 100 people were in the area.  That's when the shooting occurred," said BSO Homicide Sgt. Bryan Tutler. Despite so many people there, celebrating in the street that holiday weekend, Sgt. Tutler said they have very few leads. "We've gotten a handful of pieces of information, not the amount you would...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police end search for missing 12-year-old girl in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit have located a missing 12-year-old girl in Deerfield Beach. According to police, Tavaria Stanley was locate safely in Palm Beach County. Stanley was last seen around 9:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Northwest First Terrace, Thursday.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Three guns, over 211 lbs of drugs seized in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Over 200 pounds of drugs were seized in a drug bust in Palm Beach County, according to authorities. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said it seized 182 grams of meth, 5 grams of percocet, 37 pounds of raw Marijuana, 164 pounds of THC edibles, 4 pounds of THC liquid, 6 pounds of THC wax, 3 guns, and $40,728.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

