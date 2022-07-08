‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Cast Net Worths: Who’s the Richest Actor in the Netflix Series

"Stranger Things" is a Netflix series created by the Duffer Brothers that has captured the imaginations of millions of fans. The second volume of season four was released on July 1.

See: How Rich Are the Top Grossing Actors of 2022?

Find: How Much Do Actors Make? Here's the Typical Starting and Average Salaries



While the wonderful performances by the actors make this show popular, how much is each cast member worth?

Winona Ryder -- Net Worth $18 Million

Winona Ryder, 50, plays mom Joyce Byers and is one of the biggest names on "Stranger Things." With 62 acting credits to her name, she has amassed a fortune of $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her debut in the 1986 teenage film "Lucas" paved the way for her to be a popular ingenue through the '80s and '90s. During that time frame, she starred in films including "Beetlejuice," "Heathers," "Great Balls of Fire," "Mermaids," "Edward Scissorhands," "Bram Stoker's Dracula," "The Age of Innocence," "Little Women," "Reality Bites," "Alien Resurrection" and "Girl Interrupted."

This century, she wasn't as popular, though she did star in "Mr. Deeds," "Black Swan" and "Star Trek."

Discover: How Much is Johnny Depp Worth?

"Stranger Things," which came out in 2016, put her back on top. She originally made $100,000 per episode, but due to her popularity, and that of the show, she went up to $350,000 per episode.

Ryder was named after her birthplace of Winona, Minnesota and assumed the last name Ryder when she started acting. She grew up in a commune in Elk, California, before the family eventually settled in Petaluma, California. She took acting classes in San Francisco and landed her first role in 1986.

She has been nominated for several awards including Academy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globes. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010.

She has never been married but had high-profile relationships with Johnny Depp, Dave Pirner and Matt Damon. She has been with Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011.

Ryder purchased a home in San Francisco in 1995 for $1.3 million but put it on the market in 2020 for $5 million. She has also owned homes in New York and Los Angeles. She is still rumored to own homes in Beverly Hills and New York City.

David Harbour -- Net Worth $6 Million

David Harbour, 47, had been acting for many years before landing the role as Chief Jim Hopper on "Stranger Things." He has a net worth of $6 million and now earns $350,000 per episode, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His imposing 6-foot-3-inch frame helped him get work in many films including "Brokeback Mountain," "Quantum of Solace," "The Green Hornet," "Revolutionary Road," and "Suicide Squad."

Learn: How Rich Is 2022 Oscar Winner Will Smith?

Since being on "Stranger Things," he won leading roles in "Hellboy" and "Black Widow."

Harbour was born in White Plains, New York. He graduated from Dartmouth College in 1997. His first acting jobs were in the theater. He starred in "The Rainmaker" and he was nominated for a Tony Award for his work in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf." He got some guest spots in the "Law and Order" franchise as well as in other TV series.

As Chief Hopper, he has been nominated for Emmy and Golden Globe Awards.

Harbour married Lily Allen in 2020.

Millie Bobby Brown -- Net Worth $10 million

Millie Bobby Brown, 18, is a British actress who was the original breakout star of "Stranger Things" as Eleven. She originally made $10,000 per episode, but that grew to $30,000 and eventually $300,000 per episode. Between her work on "Stranger Things" and other projects, she has a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Since starring in "Stranger Things" Brown also produces and stars in the Netflix mystery film "Enola Holmes," for which she earned a $6.1 million base salary and was promised at least $7.5 million for the sequel.

She also appeared in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and "Godzilla vs. Kong." She will be starring in the upcoming films "The Thing About Jellyfish," "The Electric State" and the sequel to "Enola Holmes."

See: How Rich is Benedict Cumberbatch?

She was also signed as a model and has been featured in a Calvin Klein campaign.

Brown is testing out her entrepreneurial spirit by launching a line of beauty products that came out in 2019.

Brown was born in Marbella, Andalusia, Spain in 2004. Her family spent some time in England before moving to Orlando Florida. She started acting at the age of 9. Brown appeared in several TV shows including "Once Upon a Time in Wonderland," "Intruders," "NCIS," "Modern Family" and "Grey's Anatomy."

Her work as Eleven has provided her with many acting awards and nominations. She has been named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world and has joined UNICEF as a Goodwill Ambassador.

Finn Wolfhard -- Net Worth $4 million

Finn Wolfhard, 19, not only starred in Stephen King's "It," and the sequel, but he has been on "Stranger Things" as Mike Wheeler since 2016. Like most of the other kid stars in the series, he started out making $10,000 per episode, but he now makes $225,000 per episode. Between that and his other movie and music projects, he has a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In addition to acting, he is also the frontman and guitarist for the band The Aubreys.

Find Out: What is Ryan Reynolds' Net Worth?

Wolfhard was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. He had small roles in "The 100" and "Supernatural." After appearing on "Stranger Things" and "It" he appeared in "Dog Days," "The Turning," "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia," "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and "The Goldfinch." He used his voice acting talents in "The Addams Family," "Smiling Friends," "JJ Villard's Fairy Tales" and "Pinocchio."

He has an interest in directing and released his short film "Night Shifts" on YouTube. He has also directed a music video.

Wolfhard lends his name and musical talents to several charitable causes.

Gaten Matarazzo -- Net Worth $5 Million

Gaten Matarazzo, 19, plays Dustin Henderson on "Stranger Things" has a net worth of $5 million, and makes $250,000 per episode, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Matarazzo got his acting start in the theater where he was in the cast of "Les Misérables" and "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert." He also had a bit part in an episode of "Blacklist."

He was born Gaetano John Matarazzo III in Connecticut. He is the middle child and his older sister and younger brother are also actors. He was interested in performing as a child and focused his energy on voice training for musical theater, where he studied at the Starlight Performing Arts Center in Stafford Township, New Jersey.

Discover: How Rich Is George Clooney?

Since being on "Stranger Things" he appeared as himself on several reality shows and was featured in a few music videos including one for Katy Perry and another for Green Day. He continued to act in the theater where he played Jack in "Into the Woods" at the Hollywood Bowl in 2019.

Matarazzo also stars in the Netflix series "Prank Encounters."

He spends a lot of time educating and helping to raise money for cleidocranial dysplasia, a rare genetic condition that he has, which affects the formation of bones and teeth.

Noah Schnapp -- Net Worth $3 Million

Noah Schnapp, 17, stars as Will Byers on "Stranger Things." Like his fellow young colleagues, he made $225,000 per episode and has a net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His voice may sound familiar as he starred in "The Peanuts Movie" as Charlie Brown in 2015. That was a good year for him as he also was featured in the film "Bridge of Spies," directed by Steven Speilberg.

Learn: What Companies Has Mark Cuban Invested In?

Schnapp was born in New York City in 2004 but grew up in Montreal, Canada. When he was 5 years old, he knew he wanted to be an actor.

Acting is not his only vocation. He created his own company called TBH (To Be Honest) in 2021 where he wants to create and distribute more environmentally sustainable, vegan sandwich spread products.

Caleb McLaughlin -- Net Worth $3 Million

Caleb McLaughlin, 20, is an American actor who stars as Lucas Sinclair on "Stranger Things." He has a net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He made $225,000 per episode in the recent season of the show.

McLaughlin is a born and bred New Yorker. He wanted to be an actor since early childhood and began auditioning when he was very young while also studying at Harlem School of the Arts. In 2012, he got his first big break playing young Simba in "The Lion King," on Broadway, which he did for two years.

See: How Rich is Michael B. Jordan?

He had several guest-starring roles on episodes of "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit," "Unforgettable" and "Shades of Blue."

He has been nominated for several acting awards and won an NAACP Image Award in 2018 for Outstanding Performance by a Youth.

Since starring in "Stranger Things," McLaughlin has appeared in TV shows "Blue Bloods" and "The New Edition Story" as well as in films "High Flying Bird" and "Concrete Cowboy."

He is passionate about helping kids deal with self-esteem issues.

Sadie Sink -- Net Worth $1 Million

Sadie Sink, 20, joined the cast of "Stranger Things" in season two as Max Mayfield. She has a net worth of $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She made $150,000 per episode in season 3.

Find Out: 25 of the Highest-Grossing Broadway Shows Ever

Sink is from Brenham, Texas. By the time she was 10, she was cast as "Annie" on Broadway. She starred on Broadway with Helen Mirren playing Young Elizabeth II in the play "The Audience."

She has appeared on many TV shows including "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Blue Bloods" and "The Americans." She also had parts in a few films including "The Glass Castle" and "Eli." In 2015, she was on "American Odyssey." Two years later, she joined the team at "Stranger Things."

Natalia Dyer -- Net Worth $4 Million

Natalia Dyer, 27, is an American actress best known for playing Nancy Wheeler on "Stranger Things." She has appeared in film and TV products since 2009 and has a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She has been earning $250,000 per episode since season three.

She can be seen in "Hannah Montana: The Movie," "The Greening of Whitney Brown," "Blue Like Jazz," "I Believe in Unicorns," "After Darkness" and "Long Nights Short Mornings."

Discover: How Rich Is Miley Cyrus?

Dyer was born in Nashville, Tennessee in 1995. She studied at the Nashville School of the Arts. In 2013, she enrolled at New York University. She took a leave of absence from school after joining "Stranger Things."

Since being on the hit show, she has continued working on other projects including roles in "Mountain Rest," "After Her," "After Darkness," "Velvet Buzzsaw," "Yes, God, Yes," "The Nearest Human Being" and "Tuscaloosa."

Last year, she appeared in "United States vs. Reality Winner" and "Things Heard & Seen."

She is dating costar, Charlie Heaton.

Charlie Heaton -- Net Worth $4 Million

Charlie Heaton, 28 is an English actor who stars in "Stranger Things" as Jonathan Byers and was also in the movie "The New Mutants." He earns $150,000 per episode and has a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He was featured on the British TV shows "Vera" and "Casualty."

Heaton was born in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England in 1994. He grew up in Yorkshire but moved to London when he was 16 to perform in the band Comanechi. After departing that group, he joined Half Loon.

Learn: How Much is Patrick Stewart Worth?

In 2014, he landed his first professional acting job in a short film. He then appeared in a few smaller films, before starring on two episodes of "DCI Banks."

After appearing on "Stranger Things," he also starred in an episode of the AMC anthology series "Soulmates." He then landed his first larger roles in films "As You Are," "Marrowbone," "Shut In," "No Future" and "The Souvenir Part II."

He has a son from a previous relationship and is currently in a relationship with Natalia Dyer.

Joe Keery -- Net Worth $4 Million

Joe Keery, 30, is an American actor and musician who stars as Steve Harrington on "Stranger Things" and opened the hit comedy film "Free Guy." His net worth is $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He makes $250,000 per episode.

He is in the band Post Animal and uses the name Djo or Cool Cool Cool in his solo musical endeavors.

Keery was born in Newburyport, Massachusetts in 1992. He was always interested in theater and graduated from The Theatre School at DePaul University with a degree in Acting in 2014.

See: How Rich Are Tom Hanks, Renée Zellweger and More Past Oscar Winners?

He got his professional start in commercials, and appeared on TV shows "Chicago Fire" and "Empire." His first film appearance was "Henry Gamble's Birthday Party."

He has since been on several TV shows including "The Charnel House," "Molly's Game" and "No Activity." He appeared in films such as "After Everything," "Slice," "How to Be Alone," "Spree" and "Death to 2020."

Keery has been dating actress Maika Monroe since 2017.

Maya Hawke -- Net Worth $3 Million

Maya Hawke, 23, is an American actress who has been making a splash with her acting, which makes sense that it is in her blood as her parents are Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. She has been starring as Robin Buckley on "Stranger Things" since the third season. She has a net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Hawke got her start as a model, but she wanted to move on to acting. She was cast as Jo March in the 2017 miniseries "Little Women." She also appeared in the films "Ladyword," "Human Capital," "As They Slept" and "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood."

Discover: How Rich Is Ethan Hawke?

She starred as Robin Buckley in the podcast series "Rebel Robin: Surviving Hawkings" in 2021.

Hawke is set to appear in the films "Stranger" and "Asteroid City," both of which will be released this year.

Jamie Campbell Bower -- Net Worth $3 Million

Jamie Campbell Bower, 33, is an English actor, model and musician who has appeared in some of the most popular film franchises of the century including "Harry Potter," "Fantastic Beasts," "Twilight" and "The Mortal Instruments." He joined the cast of "Stranger Things" as Vecna.

Bower has a net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His first major role came as Anthony in Tim Burton's film "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street." He also starred in films "RocknRolla," "London Boulevard" and "Winter in Wartime."

Find Out: Which 'Harry Potter' Star Is the Richest?

Bower lent his voice talents as Skiff to the series "Thomas & Friends" and appeared in TV miniseries "The Prisoner," "Will" and "Camelot."

He is also the lead singer of the band The Darling Buds after his previous band Counterfeit split up in 2020.

Bower was previously engaged to Bonnie Wright who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the "Harry Potter" films. He's dated tattoo artist Ruby Quilter since 2018.

Joseph Quinn -- Net Worth $3 Million

Joseph Quinn, 29, is an English actor who is now playing Eddie Munson on "Stranger Things." His net worth is estimated to be around $3 million, according to BioOverview.

Quinn had parts on British TV shows "Dickensian," "Howards End," "Catherine the Great," "Les Misérables," "Small Axe" and "C.B. Strike." He was also in an episode of "Game of Thrones."

See: Taylor Swift, Jake Gyllenhaal and Other Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Born Rich

He will be starring in the film "Hoard" that is set to come out in the near future.

No information about his salary on "Stranger Things" has been confirmed, but the Screen Actors Guild minimum wage is $1,056 per day and $3,564 for the week.

Eduardo Franco -- Net Worth $10 million

Eduardo Franco, 27, is an American actor and producer who plays stoner Argyle on "Stranger Things." His net worth is $10 million, according to Networth and Salary.

Franco initially auditioned for the role of Eddie, which went to Joseph Quinn.

Discover: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck & Other Top-Earning Actors and Actresses So Far in 2022

The Yuma, Arizona native starred as Spencer Diaz on the Netflix comedy series "American Vandal." Other TV roles include "The Skinny," "You're the Worst," "Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Anything," "Lopez," "Idiotsitter," "Adam Ruins Everything," "Good Game," "Lady Dynamite," "The Cool Kids" and "Those Who Can't."

He was also in the films "Booksmart" and "The Binge."

Franco is slated to appear in the upcoming TV movie "Masters of Doom."

Brett Gelman -- Net Worth $500,000

Brett Gelman, 45, is an American actor, writer and comedian from Illinois who appears as Murray on "Stranger Things." He has a net worth of $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He made his bones as a member of the famed comedy troupe the Upright Citizens Brigade for more than 10 years.

His first film was "Blackballed: The Bobby Dukes Story." He has since acted in more than 100 products including many short films.

Find Out: Maya Rudolph, Michael Douglas and 12 More Rich Netflix Show Actors and Actresses

Some of his notable roles were on TV in "The Inbetweeners," "Go On," "Eagleheart," "Married," "The Back Room and Bad Teacher," "Californication" "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "The League," "The Office" and "Drunk History."

Some of his film projects include "May the Best Man Win," "The Other Guys," "A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas," "Jobs" and "Someone Marry Barry."

Gelman has many TV and film projects lined up for 2022 and 2023.

Matthew Modine -- Net Worth $10 Million

Matthew Modine, 63, is an American actor, director, producer and activist who has been popular for more than 40 years. His net worth is $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Prior to appearing as Dr. Martin Brenner on the Netflix hit series "Stranger Things," his most famous role was in "Full Metal Jacket" in 1987 which brought in $120 million globally.

He has appeared in many films including "Private School," "Pacific Heights," "Married to the Mob," "Bamboozled," "Any Given Sunday," "Transporter 2," "The Trial" and "The Dark Knight Rises."

Learn: The Highest-Paid Streaming and Cable TV Show Actors and Actresses

He also appeared in TV films and shows including "And the Band Played On," "The West Wing," "Flowers for Algernon," "Into the West," "Weeds" and "Too Big to Fail."

Modine won a special ensemble Golden Globe for "Short Cuts."

He landed his first acting role in 1983 in the film "Baby It's You."

He is an avid bicyclist and prefers to use a bike whenever possible, rather than relying upon other methods of transportation. He founded the organization Bicycle For A Day (BFAD) where he encourages others to travel by bike.

Modine married Caridad Rivera in 1980 and they have two children together.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Cast Net Worths: Who’s the Richest Actor in the Netflix Series