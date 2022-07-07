Disney Says Disneyland's Facebook, Instagram Accounts Hacked

Dwayne Johnson asked Logan Paul to remove all content of the pair together after the Japan suicide forest controversy.Paul revealed the conversation he had with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars while speaking on the True Geordie podcast.“After Japan happened, obviously found myself in a hole – rightfully so – that I had never been in before,” he said.“I got a call from my publicist who also repped Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and she’s like, ‘Hey Dwayne’s asked that you remove every picture and video that you’ve done with him.’”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Paul Scully pleads with rail workers planning to strikeKate Bush: Running Up That Hill reaches number one in UKHonestly, Nevermind: Drake releases surprise album

