A wheelchair-bound 74-year-old Grovetown woman was found living in squalor today after public safety officials investigated a complaint of possible Neglect of an Elderly Person. Code Enforcement Officers went to the home in the 500 block of Jackson Street where they found Rebecca Turner in her wheelchair, with the seat filled with animal feces. Authorities say Turner had cuts, scrapes and marks on her body, believed to have come from numerous animals living there. There were also no useable showers or toilets in the home.

GROVETOWN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO