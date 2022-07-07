Why July is the perfect time to learn about single-use plastics in Cook County

Firewise is an educational program that provides a set of tools to help property owners prepare for wildfires in an effort to reduce future damage to their property. The program also has a goal to educate people on the role of wildfire and its importance. For thousands of years in the Great Lakes Region, Native Americans used fire intentionally to manage the ecosystems they lived in. The lack of fire has led to the build-up of fuels. Firewise aims to help property owners create healthy forest conditions more typical of when fires were managed across the land by Native Americans. There is a short film that can be found on the Firewise website, Oshkigin: Spirit of Fire, that highlights the deep, reciprocal relationship with the land and the role fire plays in that relationship told by Ojibwe Wildland firefighters, Fond du Lac elder Vern Northrup and Damon Panek.

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO