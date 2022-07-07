ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, MN

Why July is the perfect time to learn about single-use plastics in Cook County

boreal.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This is part one of a four-part series about single-use plastic, plastic pollution, and solutions and resources to help reduce it during the month of July and beyond. July is the perfect time to learn about single-use plastics, how they show up as pollution, and learn...

www.boreal.org

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Community Connections: What is Firewise?

Firewise is an educational program that provides a set of tools to help property owners prepare for wildfires in an effort to reduce future damage to their property. The program also has a goal to educate people on the role of wildfire and its importance. For thousands of years in the Great Lakes Region, Native Americans used fire intentionally to manage the ecosystems they lived in. The lack of fire has led to the build-up of fuels. Firewise aims to help property owners create healthy forest conditions more typical of when fires were managed across the land by Native Americans. There is a short film that can be found on the Firewise website, Oshkigin: Spirit of Fire, that highlights the deep, reciprocal relationship with the land and the role fire plays in that relationship told by Ojibwe Wildland firefighters, Fond du Lac elder Vern Northrup and Damon Panek.
COOK COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Video: Silver Bay Veteran’s Home celebrating 30 years of caring for heroes

Celebrating 30 years of providing a home and services for veterans, their families, and the community is what Silver Bay veterans home has been able to do. "We have nine staff who have been here for thirty years. Hearing those stories, some of them legitimate and some of them you can not share again, but all of them are fun, said Randall Walz, Silver Bay Veterans Home Public Affairs Coordinator. All of them tear worth and amazing, and I just think that is an amazing story that we have a community and a friendship and a family that is all a part of this place."
SILVER BAY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy