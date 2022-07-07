ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

'Something we want to do as well': Ole Miss football wants to join in national title party

By Jake Thompson about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0azCkI_0gXzg5QB00
Ole Miss baseball won its first national title last month.

The Ole Miss football team watched their peers reach the mountain top and now they want to keep the 'Party in the 'Sip' going this fall.

Comments / 0

Related
The Grove Report

Tim Elko Bids Farewell to Ole Miss in Emotional Social Media Video

OXFORD, Miss. — Make no mistake: Tim Elko loves the Ole Miss Rebels. The first baseman out of Lutz, Fla., became a folk hero in Oxford last season after tearing his ACL in a midweek game against North Alabama before returning in a designated hitter role before the end of the season. Now, after a year where the Rebels sat at 7-14 in SEC play and made a miraculous run to a national championship, Elko’s time at Ole Miss is complete with a storybook ending.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Gets Commitment from Rashaud Marshall

Ole Miss men’s basketball program picks up commitment out of Rashaud Marshall on Thursday, as a part of the 2023 class for coach Kermit Davis and staff. Marshall selected Ole Miss over Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Missouri Tulsa, Kanas and Florida State. He shared his decision on social media...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Oxford, MS
College Sports
localmemphis.com

Amid sweltering heat, a Mid-South animal shelter is asking for help to buy A/C unit for their kennel, which lacks one

SENATOBIA, Miss — A Mid-South animal shelter needs help purchasing an air conditioning unit for one of their buildings, and they're asking for donations from the community. The Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter said Tuesday that they need as much as $15,000 to purchase a system, and said many of their animals are suffering amid record heat.
SENATOBIA, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss Football#Football Team#Mountain Top#American Football#College Football#The Party
actionnews5.com

Whataburger announces open date for first Mid-South location

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The wait for Whataburger is almost over in the Mid-South. The first location in the area is set to open Monday, July 11, at 11 a.m. in Southaven. The restaurant will be located at 176 Goodman Road. A second location, located at 6829 Getwell Road, will be opening soon as well. Whataburger did not give a specific date, but it’s expected to open in the coming weeks.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wtva.com

Okolona police arrested man for shooting Thursday night

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Okolona police arrested a man after an argument lead to gunfire. Okolona Assistant Police Chief Sherry Hardin confirmed a shooting happened on Southeast Drive in Okolona Thursday at 11 p.m. The shooting happened following an argument between a man and his nephew. The victim, Randall Ashby,...
OKOLONA, MS
Mississippi Link

First African-Amrican senior pastor of First United Methodist Church in Tupelo retires

Embra flanked by wife Rosia (left) and Polly and Joe Bailey (right), FUMC members. On Sunday, June 26, First United Methodist Church (FUMC) in Tupelo, Mississippi recognized the retirement of Rev. Dr. Embra K. Jackson, Jr., ordained elder serving as senior pastor. It was a bittersweet time for Jackson, who came to FUMC Tupelo on July 17, 2019 as its first African-American pastor, marking one of its more notable historical moments in 150 years.
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: After reportedly stealing gold chain worth $10,000, Mississippi man arrested 5 months later for stealing chain worth $1,500

A Mississippi man faces felony shoplifting charges after he reportedly stole a gold chain worth more than $1,500. Tupelo Police report that Landon Gage Freeman, 21, of Knight Drive, Saltillo, was charged with felony shoplifting after an employee of a Tupelo department store noticed a white male attempting to shoplift the gold chain.
TUPELO, MS
WREG

First Whataburger in Mid-South set to open next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The anticipated wait for the return of Whataburger in the Mid-South is finally over. The first of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Mid-South will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 11. It will be located in Southaven at 176 Goodman Road East just east of Airways. The […]
WJTV 12

Heat blamed for man’s death in Mississippi

SARDIS, Miss. (WREG)— The Mid-South has already experienced at least one heat-related death as temperatures climb above 100. The coroner says 82-year-old Thomas Ellis was mowing the lawn at a Sardis, Mississippi church he attended when he got sick and died about three weeks ago. They ruled his cause of death as “hyperthermia,” commonly referred […]
SARDIS, MS
actionnews5.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile headed to Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hold onto your buns, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed to the Mid-South. On July 8-10, the famous sausage vehicle will be parked at several Kroger locations in the area. July 8. Collierville. 3685 S Houston Levee Rd. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 240 New Byhalia...
MEMPHIS, TN
wcbi.com

People gather in Tupelo to protest Roe v Wade overturn

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Thousands are participating in rallies nationwide, calling on the Biden administration to further protect women’s reproductive rights. Here at home, Indivisible Northeast Mississippi hosted a rally in Tupelo following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade two weeks ago. Signs, banners,...
TUPELO, MS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
62K+
Followers
56K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy