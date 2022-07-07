ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Do If You’re Having Pre-Adventure Hesitation

By Blair Braverman
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Welcome to Tough Love. We’re answering your questions about dating, breakups, and everything in between. Our advice giver is Blair...

Psych Centra

What to Do When You Feel Like a Failure

If your mind keeps telling you, “I’m a failure,” know that it’s possible to ease these thoughts and move toward positive self-talk. Everyone has times when things don’t go according to plan, whether it’s relationship tension or not getting a promotion. When you fall short of achieving a goal it’s easy to feel let down.
MENTAL HEALTH
outsidemagazine

The Best Adventure Gift For Every Type of Dad

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. I’m a dad of four and have been testing gear at Outside for nearly a decade, so Father’s Day gift suggestions...
Tracey Folly

When my mother wanted to get out of work early, she shut down the whole place

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother still has dreams she's sixteen again and soldering jewelry at her first job. Working in a jewelry shop could be tedious. Most of the time, my mother really enjoyed her job. She enjoyed the friends she had made at the shop, and she certainly enjoyed the paycheck at the end of the week. However, sometimes she felt bored, really bored.
USA TODAY

What colors can dogs see? Explaining your pet's worldview.

The human brain and eyes process light into color, allowing us to see various hues and shades of the rainbow. But our furry friends see differently than we do. You are out for a stroll with your dog, and you look at the bright green grass, light blue sky and blazing yellow sun. You cannot help but wonder, "Do dogs see color?"
PETS
Refinery29

I Let Tarot Cards Guide My Life & It Changed My Entire Week

I was gifted my first-ever tarot deck this year, along with an accompanying guidebook — a set titled Our Tarot, by Sarah Shipmen. It's a beautiful deck, featuring women who changed the course of history, including Joan of Arc, Emily Dickinson and Harriet Tubman. But I admit, I was intimidated. Getting into tarot is more involved than, say, looking at your horoscope. I had no idea how to use the deck. But I always enjoyed the tarot pulls that pop up on my TikTok feed, so I pledged to figure it out.
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

The Time Management Technique That Can Work for Anyone

Timeboxing is managing your time by assigning an activity a defined amount of time in advance and finishing it within that period. Timeboxing doesn’t have to be all or nothing. You can take a few small steps each day. To begin timeboxing, allocate any amount of time for reflective...
NETFLIX
outsidemagazine

5 Ideas to Keep Your Adventure Dog Active This Summer

As all dog people know, sharing an outdoor experience with a pup is the cherry on top of any outing. Dogs have a way of both reflecting and magnifying our joy: the more fun they’re having, the more fun we’re having. But to achieve that human-canine bliss, you have to set her up for success. Whenever you raise your dog’s activity level, make sure you’re feeding her enough—and feeding her the right—ingredients.
PETS
psychologytoday.com

Why Do Some People Refuse to Say They’re Sorry?

Love may mean never having to say you're sorry—but some people simply just refuse to apologize, period. New research on non-apologies shows the role of power dynamics in shaping who is most likely to take this stand. When in doubt, your relationships will benefit from taking the high road...
RELATIONSHIPS
outsidemagazine

What’s the Best Food to Eat Before a Run? Whatever You Want.

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. The other night while eating dinner, after a day of doing various work things and around-the-house things during which I had...
FITNESS
outsidemagazine

Your Weight-Loss Posts May Be Harming Your Fellow Hikers

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Welcome to Tough Love. We’re answering your questions about dating, breakups, and everything in between. Our advice giver is Blair Braverman,...
WEIGHT LOSS
outsidemagazine

Our Favorite Outdoor Adventures with Dad

In celebration of Father’s Day, here are some of our favorite memories of biking, hiking, and getting lost with dad. I had just turned eight years old, which meant I finally got to go on the annual Barronian backpacking trip with my dad, uncle, and cool older brothers and cousin. I’d wanted to join them for several years but was: (1) a brat and (2) too small. After promising that I wouldn’t complain, I packed my little clothes in a JanSport backpack. Then we set off for a lake in the Cascades. We got to camp, I had to pee, and my dad realized I’d yet to learn the backcountry squat. He poorly mimicked the action, told me to pull my sweats all the way to my ankles, and sent me on my way. I dropped trou, did a tiny squat directly over them, and peed squarely into my sweats. After hearing my yells for help, Dad extricated me from my mess and strung up some paracord to hang the pants dry. Once I was comfortably zipped into a pair of dry jeans, I thought my embarrassment was behind me. That ended when a few friendly deer wandered into camp and started treating the sweats like a salt lick. Some advice to the outdoor parents: ask mom to teach your daughters backcountry bathroom technique. —Abigail Barronian, senior editor.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
outsidemagazine

This $10 Moldable Glue Can Fix Almost Anything

Big innovations can come in small packages. Sugru’s moldable glue is one of them. This putty-like substance sticks to most surfaces and molds into any shape before setting to durable, flexible silicone rubber. It’s like Play-Doh, but with a purpose beyond fun. Offering infinite applications, it can potentially save you hundreds of dollars by extending the life of outdoor and household items while keeping stuff out of the landfill for a bit longer. It’s also really fun to use.
SHOPPING
Motherly

This mom’s viral TikTok perfectly sums up ‘default parent resentment’—and yes, it’s REAL

You ask a room full of parents who would consider themselves to be the default parent and—you guessed it—most moms would raise their hands. The default parent, a term that most of us are probably already familiar with, is the one who takes on pretty much everything. From scheduling appointments to taxiing your kids to and from practice—the default parent's work is never done.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
outsidemagazine

4 Reasons a Post-Adventure Drink Is Worth the (Little) Extra Weight in Your Pack

Prepping for a backpacking trip looks something like this: lay out your gear, pack the essentials, then agonize over the little things that add weight but boost comfort and fun. That camp chair? Tough call. But a few extra ounces of good cheer are always worth packing. Here’s why toting TINCUP mountain whiskey along on your adventure should be considered essential.
FOOD & DRINKS
