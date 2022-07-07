ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Clear Lake Car Crash Injures Three

By Jeff McMahon
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEAR LAKE TWP -- A single-car crash has sent three women to the hospital. The Minnesota...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
krwc1360.com

Three St. Cloud Teens Injured in Sherburne County Crash

Three teenagers from the St. Cloud area were injured Thursday morning in a single vehicle traffic crash near Clear Lake in neighboring Sherburne County. The State Patrol reports that shortly before 9 AM Thursday, a Ford Focus was westbound on Highway 10 near 70th Avenue Southeast in Clear Lake Township when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Three Teenage Girls Hurt in Crash Near Clear Lake

(KNSI) – Three teenage girls from St. Cloud were hurt after their vehicle left the road and struck a tree on Highway 10 on Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says 18-year-old Nairus Muhumed was headed west on the highway around 9:00 a.m. when she lost control of the 2011 Ford Focus near Clear Lake.
CLEAR LAKE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Lake#Traffic Accident#Twp#Ford#Centracare Hospital
willmarradio.com

Glencoe man hurt in Hutchinson motorcycle crash

(Hutchinson MN-) A Glencoe man was hurt in a motorcycle crash near Hutchinson yesterday afternoon. The state patrol says at 4:21 p.m., 22-year-old Cole Novack was traveling northbound on Highway 22 at Airport Road when he lost control and crashed. Novack was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
GLENCOE, MN
fox9.com

6-week-old infant dies days after 3-car crash in Isanti County

(FOX 9) - An infant has died days after a three-car crash in Isanti County on June 30, which injured 11 others. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash involving three vehicles, including a Dodge Caravan, driven by a 19-year-old woman with five teenage passengers, and a Mazda CX-5 driven by a 28-year-old woman, with her two children, 6-week-old Hudson Sawyer Allen of North Branch, and a 2-year-old girl.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Traffic Alert: Crash On Highway 10 Near Becker

(KNSI) – Westbound lanes on Highway 10 near Becker are back open after a crash between a dump truck and a pickup on Friday afternoon. The accident happened just before 2 p.m. near 137th Street. AirCare was called to the scene. Officials released no information on any injuries. ___
BECKER, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Man dies in ATV crash in central Minnesota

(Pierz, MN)--Authorities say an ATV crash in Morrison County has left one person dead. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Waytashek,55, of Little Falls, was driving a Can-Am side-by-side ATV northeast of Pierz. Authorities say Waytashek appeared to have lost control on the gravel road and went into the ditch, rolling the side-by-side.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

2 men charged with firing at police, bystanders in Willmar, MN

WILLMAR, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Kandiyohi County Attorney has charged two men, accusing them of firing at a police officer and bystanders in Willmar, Minnesota, on the Fourth of July. The charges say Sebastian Arevalo fired several times at a Willmar police officer and others gathered outside the house...
WILLMAR, MN
knsiradio.com

Sherburne County Stabbing Suspect Arrested in St. Cloud

(KNSI) — A Cloquet man is charged with second-degree assault after he was arrested in St. Cloud for a stabbing on Monday. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Tyler Bober and the 35-year-old victim were at a get-together at a home on Elk Lake north of Zimmerman when the two began fighting. Investigators say Bober pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man in the stomach, and then fled the scene. He was arrested hours later.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
gowatertown.net

Central Minnesota man dies in grain bin accident

FREEPORT, Minn.-— A 34-year-old Freeport, Minnesota man is dead after a grain bin accident Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in at 1:49 p.m. for a medical in Oak Township. The caller said the man, who police have identified as Thomas Holdvogt, was found unresponsive by a family member inside a grain bin.
FREEPORT, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Sheriff Soyka: 4 Biggest Causes for Traffic Fatalities

The summer months often times lead to more people on our roads. Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka joined me on WJON. He says the four biggest causes of traffic fatalities and traffic accidents are speed, distracted driving, impaired driving and not being seat belted. Soyka says those are the things they concentrate on year round but generally they see more activity on the roads because of vacations and kids being off of school.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy