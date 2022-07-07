Clear Lake Car Crash Injures Three

(KNSI) — A Cloquet man is charged with second-degree assault after he was arrested in St. Cloud for a stabbing on Monday. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Tyler Bober and the 35-year-old victim were at a get-together at a home on Elk Lake north of Zimmerman when the two began fighting. Investigators say Bober pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man in the stomach, and then fled the scene. He was arrested hours later.

