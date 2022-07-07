Actor James Caan, whose roles included 'The Godfather,' 'Brian’s Song' and 'Misery,' has died at age 82

Click here to read the full article. On Sept. 23, the long-awaited Andrew Dominik-directed adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ bestseller “Blonde,” about the desperate life of Norma Jeane Baker, performing as Marilyn Monroe, will be released on Netflix, and it is likely to world premiere before that at the Venice Film Festival. Oates has already seen the film and approves of it, she revealed during a discussion at the 21st Neuchâtel Intl. Fantastic Film Festival in Switzerland. “Andrew Dominik is a very brilliant director. I think he succeeded in showing the experience of Norma Jeane Baker from her perspective, rather...

MOVIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO