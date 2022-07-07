ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brett Favre willing to give broadcasting another shot for "great deal"

By Jordy McElroy
 3 days ago
Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre hasn’t taken an NFL snap in over 12 years, and like so many others that have crossed over that final threshold into retirement, he could be looking for a way back through sports broadcasting.

The man that made Wrangler Jeans cool for middle-aged men across the country is open to being the voice for somebody, somewhere, assuming it pays well. That’s also assuming the person signing the checks is fine with a country accent.

“I guess my country accent cuts me out,” said Favre, when speaking with TMZ Sports about a potential career in broadcasting. “…I’m good. I’ve made great money, and I’m very thankful. If someone offered me a job to do Monday Night or Thursday Night Football and it would be a great deal, I would consider it. But it’s not on my bucket list of things to do.”

That sounds like the words of a man who just witnessed Tom Brady agree to a 10-year, $375 million broadcasting deal with FOX. Not even a Pro Football Hall of Famer could resist rolling out of bed early in the morning for a deal like that one.

But to be fair, broadcasting isn’t a career that anyone can just pick up on the fly and be great at. Favre learned that the hard way after he reportedly failed a past audition for a lead role for Monday Night Football.

Perhaps things would be different on another go-around, but at the very least, he put the word out there.

Let’s see if anyone bites.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

