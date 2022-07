Kathy Ann (Carpenter) Benedict, age 73, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed on to her reward July 4, 2022. Kathy was born in Mount Sterling, Ky., in 1949 to Coleman and Florene Carpenter. In 1964, she moved to The Dalles, Ore., to attend school. She then married Gerald (Jerry) Benedict in 1966 and they were married for 56 years.

THE DALLES, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO