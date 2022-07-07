ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to 2020 Murder

By Lee Voss
KROC News
 3 days ago
ELK RIVER -- A St. Cloud man accused of killing a man and disposing of his body near St. Cloud Regional Airport has pleaded guilty, nearly two years later. Forty-four-year-old Ricco Tyson has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder in the November 2020 shooting death of Tyler Ecklund. Ecklund was found outside...

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

