Rams' Bobby Wagner voted 8th-best LB in NFL

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Bobby Wagner is starting the second chapter of his career this year after signing with the Los Angeles Rams in free agency. The six-time All-Pro was released by the Seahawks this offseason, opening the door for him to join Seattle’s division rival.

Wagner is still viewed as a premier linebacker despite being 32 years old, and the Rams are confident he’ll thrive in Raheem Morris’ defense. As highly touted as Wagner is, those around the NFL saw a little bit of a drop-off in his game last season.

ESPN polled NFL executives, coaches, players and scouts to rank the top off-ball linebackers in the NFL and Wagner came in at No. 8 – five spots lower than last year’s rankings.

One NFL coordinator acknowledged that “he might be in decline but is still a damn good player.” Another AFC scout sees his athleticism and speed declining, thus resulting in him being overtaken by other linebackers.

“You know what you’re getting with Bobby — production, athleticism, leadership,” an AFC scout said. “It’s just his game was elite athleticism and speed, and when that starts to go a bit, that can affect you.”

Where Wagner struggled slightly last season was in coverage, allowing 63 catches on 82 targets for a total of 596 yards, according to Next Gen Stats. He’ll be asked to cover a lot in Los Angeles, but the Rams also have Ernest Jones, who operates well in space as a coverage linebacker.

They may not be getting the prime version of Wagner, but even at this age, he’s one of the better linebackers in football.

