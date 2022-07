The Duffer Brothers, who created Stranger Things, have responded to Millie Bobby Brown‘s criticism of the show and her demand that they start killing characters. Back in May, Millie, 18, expressed her grief with the plot of Stranger Things and its ever-growing cast. “You need to start killing people off,” she told The Wrap. “The Duffer Brothers are sensitive sallies who don’t want to kill anybody off. We need to have the mindset of ‘Game of Thrones.’ Kill me off! They tried killing David off and they brought him back!” Millie shared her idea after she recalled the cast attempting to fit into one photo at the Stranger Things Season 4 premiere and ultimately failing.

