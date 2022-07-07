ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

LilyPichu leaves Twitch in favor of deal with YouTube

By Max Miceli
dotesports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLilyPichu today joined a slowly growing number of content creators to make the move to YouTube, leaving Twitch. In an announcement video posted on Twitter, the member of OfflineTV, known for her content in art and music, sat in front of two buttons—one red and one purple. The buttons represented YouTube...

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Gaming YouTuber LazarBeam Signs Ad Sales Deal With Studio71

Lannan Neville Eacott, the Australian gamer and YouTube creator known as LazarBeam, has signed an ad sales deal with Studio71. Studio71 will now specifically pitch Eacott’s YouTube videos, which garner more than 71 million monthly views, to advertisers. The ad sales partnership is meant to provide an additional revenue stream for the gamer, who has 20 million subscribers on YouTube, in addition to the advertising revenue garnered from AdSense.
Ars Technica

YouTube flags horror video as “for kids,” won’t let creator change rating

Google's wonderful content moderation bots are at it again. After previously doing things like including suicide instructions in a children's video, and the whole Elsagate problem, YouTube is now flagging a horror video as "for kids." Worst of all, this is against the creator's wishes. The video was previously flagged as for ages 18 and up, and YouTube decided it was for kids and won't let the creator restore its content rating.
Digital Trends

How to view tweets chronologically on Twitter

As with Facebook's feed and Instagram's feeds, Twitter also lets you switch between its own algorithm-run timeline and a timeline that is sorted from most recent to oldest tweets. And so, if you're not particularly interested in Twitter's recommended tweets in its Home timeline, you still have the option to view a chronologically sorted timeline instead.
SVG

Things Are Looking Bad For ItsOwen After YouTube Ban

Fans are still mourning the death of "Minecraft" creator Technoblade, who died at the end of June 2022 after a battle with cancer. The YouTuber had earned a massive following and became known for his creative builds and upbeat, encouraging personality. After Technoblade's death, his father read a final statement from the creator, thanking viewers for their support over the years. "Minecraft" developer Mojang even created a heartfelt tribute to Technoblade, updating the game's launch screen to include a tiny crowned pig in honor of the YouTuber's avatar. As statements of thanks and adoration poured in from all corners of the internet, something more insidious was brewing, though. In the wake of Technoblade's death, many YouTubers began to attempt to profit off of the tragedy by creating clickbait videos meant to draw in Technoblade's fans.
dotesports.com

Fall Guys Twitch plugin allows streamers to create private shows

The Fall Guys developers have created an extension for Twitch streamers that will grant creators the ability to organize private shows or larger competitions with their community, the game’s official Twitter account announced today. The new Fall Guys plugin will allow Twitch streamers to create either single lobbies or...
TechCrunch

Meta sues Chinese company’s US subsidiary for scraping Facebook and Instagram data

The social networking giant also revealed that it’s suing an individual, who the company alleges set up automated Instagram accounts to scrape data from some 350,000 Instagram users. Both cases have been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Facebook vs scrapers. While Meta...
AOL Corp

You don't need a Facebook account to log into Quest 2 anymore

If Facebook has been the main obstacle between you and the VR bandwagon, we’ve got great news. Meta announced on Thursday that, starting in August, you won’t need a Facebook account to use its Quest VR headsets anymore. There will be a new Meta account that every new Quest owner needs to create once they roll out next month. Existing device owners can use their current setup until Jan. 1, 2023, at which point they'll need to make a Meta account for the Quest or any future Meta devices. The account itself will merely be a way to manage your purchased games and apps, and in the words of Meta itself, "it’s not a social profile."
ComicBook

Meta Quests Soon Won't Require Facebook Accounts to Login

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, will soon be changing its Meta Quest login structure so that people will no longer have to have a Facebook account to use the devices. The change was first announced late last year, and in a new post shared this week by the Meta Quest team, it was confirmed that this change will take place in August with a new sign-in system put in place for those who don't want to make a Facebook account or don't want to use their own.
dotesports.com

What are the weapon colors in Fortnite?

When you drop into a battle royale match in Fortnite, your immediate goal is to gather up any and all loot around you. But once the initial chaos of dropping near another player passes, then you can go about collecting the best gear set you can before the storm starts moving in.
VIDEO GAMES
MarketRealist

How Much Does Facebook Reels Pay, and Is It Worth It?

If you’re looking to earn an extra dollar, you may want to know how to get paid for Facebook Reels. Is it worth it?. There are many bogus Facebook money giveaways, and if you’re desperate for cash, you may be more vulnerable to these scams. However, Reels presents a real opportunity to make money on Facebook.
dotesports.com

When did Fortnite come out?

There was more to Fortnite‘s release than simply announcing it and releasing it soon after. Technically, Fortnite didn’t leave Early Access until 2020, and its battle royale mode didn’t appear until far after the game’s original release. Originally, Fortnite was not meant to be a battle royale game but a survival tower defense game. Fortnite: Save the World was supposed to be the concept for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Does Ariana Grande have a VALORANT team? Ariana Grande Perfume explained

The VALORANT Champions Tour 2022: Game Changers North America Series Two event started on July 6 with eight teams competing for a $50,000 prize pool. Among the eight teams participating in the event, many fans’ eyes were on Dignitas Female, TSM X, Immortals, and Cloud9 White at the beginning. But one more team was able to draw the community’s attention both due to their flashy name, Ariana Grande Perfume, and impressive performance.
CELEBRITIES
SlashGear

Why You Need To Disable The Algorithmic Feed On Facebook

Algorithms go hand-in-hand with social media. Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn, all have systems for getting user eyeballs on what they want them to see. However, not everyone agrees with this practice. Some users would prefer to have control over what they view. Recently, Facebook introduced changes to give users a bit more control over posts on their timeline. The Verge reported that this is a response by the platform to criticism of their newsfeed tendency to amplify negative content to bump up user engagement.
INTERNET
dotesports.com

How to get to Howling Fjord in WoW: Wrath Classic

The Howling Fjord is one of the first zones you’ll encounter while traveling in Northrend. The Fjord is one of the two starting zones available to players at the start of World of Warcraft’s Wrath of the Lich King expansion, alongside the Borean Tundra. The Alliance and Horde...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is No Apex August?

For the last several months, the console and PC versions of Apex Legends have been plagued by a variety of bugs. For much of the community, these bugs have become a huge source of frustration. Players’ frustration at widespread problems like bad hit registration, input lag, connection and server issues,...
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

MKBHD says yes to Google Glass, no to the metaverse

But perhaps Brownlee’s most impressive accomplishment is his ability to remain relevant over 10 years into his online video career without losing his audience’s trust. And as short-form video content becomes a necessity for any creator, Brownlee has seamlessly transitioned to TikTok, where he made one of the only good April Fools’ Day pranks.
CELL PHONES

