OUR 4TH OF JULY PARADE ROCKED!

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Officers arrested Cory Farkas, from Santa Monica, for tampering with a police vehicle. At approximately 1:30 p.m. officers received a call that a male suspect was attempting to pop the tire of a Santa Monica Police motorcycle located near 900 Wilshire. Upon arrival, officers found the suspect holding the police helmet and the license plate from the motorcycle. Farkas was transported to the Santa Monica Jail and ultimately released with a citation requiring a court appearance on July 14, 2022.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO