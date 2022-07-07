ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

OUR 4TH OF JULY PARADE ROCKED!

By Charles Andrews
Santa Monica Daily Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExcellent turnout, perfect beach weather, lots of families, and it was wise to put the Santa Monica Daily Press truck last again because we always bring the best music, IMNSHO. I do appreciate all the bands and musicians who play for us. Usually SMDP has had the famous Brig Band (or...

www.smdp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

County eyes July 29 as earliest date for mask mandates

Los Angeles County has been under the threat of a new mask mandate for several weeks and while the area inched closer to the threshold with new data released on Thursday, officials also said they’ve changed the way they report cases to better reflect the situation in Los Angeles county specifically.
Santa Monica Daily Press

Complaints increase of dogs on local beaches

Everyone loves their pets but no matter how much we want them to be treated like family, the law doesn’t give dogs the same rights as people, including limitations on their access to the beach. Dogs are allowed on the beach path but they are not allowed on the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

New Metro chair emphasizes regional connections in annual address

With an extensive list of new projects both under consideration and underway, LA Metro leadership shared a rosy outlook for the future of the transit agency during its annual State of the Agency address at Los Angeles Union Station on Thursday morning, July 7. While Metro Board Director Jacquelyn Dupont-Walker...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Monica, CA
Entertainment
City
Lawndale, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

‘Tough situation’ as school district disperses John Muir community

One month remains before “moving day” at John Muir Elementary School in Ocean Park, when classrooms will be packed up to prepare for invasive remediation to begin on the water damaged campus, also home to SMASH (Santa Monica Alternative School House). But whereas the SMASH school community is...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Crime watch

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Officers arrested Cory Farkas, from Santa Monica, for tampering with a police vehicle. At approximately 1:30 p.m. officers received a call that a male suspect was attempting to pop the tire of a Santa Monica Police motorcycle located near 900 Wilshire. Upon arrival, officers found the suspect holding the police helmet and the license plate from the motorcycle. Farkas was transported to the Santa Monica Jail and ultimately released with a citation requiring a court appearance on July 14, 2022.
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy