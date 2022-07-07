ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skull and Bones finally gets a release date and it's coming this November

After years of delays, Ubisoft has confirmed that its pirate game Skull and Bones will finally launch on November 8, 2022.

The release date was announced as part of today's gameplay reveal stream, which publicly lifted the veil on Skull and Bones once again today. Sign-ups for the game's Insider Program are live over on the official site , letting players get an early taste of the game while providing feedback on what can improve in the months leading up to launch.

While it had been some time since we last saw Skull and Bones on a big stage, Ubisoft had repeatedly asserted in investor briefings that the game would launch before the end of its fiscal year ending in March 2023 . Recently leaked store listings suggested that the date would be set for November 8 and, indeed, those leaks have been borne out.

While numerous games have been delayed to 2023, including big hitters like Starfield, Forspoken, and Breath of the Wild 2, Skull and Bones still has some major competition in November, launching just one day before the highly-anticipated God of War Ragnarok . A hard choice if you happen to be a fan of both pirates and asking boys what these runes say.

Prior to today's stream, the latest news we'd heard on Skull and Bones was that it would have an in-game event tying into Ubisoft's efforts to help educate players about climate change .

Ubisoft also confirmed a release date for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope earlier this month, and also plans to release Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora sometime before the end of March 2023.

