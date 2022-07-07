Counting down the longest runs in Chiefs franchise history

There is no play more exciting than a breakaway run that goes for a huge gain.

The Kansas City Chiefs have had some true masters in the art of the game-breaking run during the long history of their franchise. From Priest Holmes, Larry Johnson, Jamaal Charles, and even more recent players like Damien Williams and Kareem Hunt, the team has always had a penchant for making things happen on the ground.

But in this particular statistical category, there are some more unlikely names that found their way to the top of the leaderboard. Sometimes they did it by breaking tackles, some made it happen with track star speed when they get the edge. In any case, it was always exciting to see these backs rip off the long runs. With so many different styles and skillsets at play over the years, Kansas City fans have certainly bore witness to their share of these breakaway plays.

Here is a breakdown of the team’s longest runs in franchise history:

10

TIE: Curtis McClinton (1962), Herman Heard (1984), Kimble Anders (2000) and Kareem Hunt (2017)

AP Photo

9

TIE: Thomas Jones (2010), Tyreek Hill (2016) and Alex Smith (2017)

John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

8

TIE: Abner Hayes (1962) and Mack Lee Hill (1964)

AP file photo

7

Jack Spikes (1961)

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

6

TIE: Robert Holmes (1968), Steve Bono (1995) and Jamaal Charles (2009)

Stephen Dunn/ALLSPORT

5

Mike Garrett (1966)

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

4

TIE: Abner Hayes (1964), Warren McVea (1969) and Jamaal Charles (2010)

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

3

TIE: Joe Delaney (1981) and Derrick Alexander (1999)

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

2

Ted McKnight (1979)

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

1

TIE: Jamaal Charles (2012) and Damien Williams (2019)