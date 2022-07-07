ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Counting down the longest runs in Chiefs franchise history

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWwGi_0gXzFwr000

There is no play more exciting than a breakaway run that goes for a huge gain.

The Kansas City Chiefs have had some true masters in the art of the game-breaking run during the long history of their franchise. From Priest Holmes, Larry Johnson, Jamaal Charles, and even more recent players like Damien Williams and Kareem Hunt, the team has always had a penchant for making things happen on the ground.

But in this particular statistical category, there are some more unlikely names that found their way to the top of the leaderboard. Sometimes they did it by breaking tackles, some made it happen with track star speed when they get the edge. In any case, it was always exciting to see these backs rip off the long runs. With so many different styles and skillsets at play over the years, Kansas City fans have certainly bore witness to their share of these breakaway plays.

Here is a breakdown of the team’s longest runs in franchise history:

10

TIE: Curtis McClinton (1962), Herman Heard (1984), Kimble Anders (2000) and Kareem Hunt (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sy340_0gXzFwr000
AP Photo

9

TIE: Thomas Jones (2010), Tyreek Hill (2016) and Alex Smith (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TBBBQ_0gXzFwr000
John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

8

TIE: Abner Hayes (1962) and Mack Lee Hill (1964)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GH3Oz_0gXzFwr000
AP file photo

7

Jack Spikes (1961)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fCFy_0gXzFwr000
Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

6

TIE: Robert Holmes (1968), Steve Bono (1995) and Jamaal Charles (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F6nE2_0gXzFwr000
Stephen Dunn/ALLSPORT

5

Mike Garrett (1966)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ShFzr_0gXzFwr000
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

4

TIE: Abner Hayes (1964), Warren McVea (1969) and Jamaal Charles (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45R7bZ_0gXzFwr000
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

3

TIE: Joe Delaney (1981) and Derrick Alexander (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fA7JG_0gXzFwr000
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

2

Ted McKnight (1979)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00kItp_0gXzFwr000
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

1

TIE: Jamaal Charles (2012) and Damien Williams (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WwDpG_0gXzFwr000
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Travis Kelce will never be NFL’s top statistical tight end

The Kansas City Chiefs have been blessed with not one, but two tight ends worth of the “greatest of all time” conversation. The Kansas City Chiefs have absolutely been spoiled with tight end talent for more than two decades. From 1997-2008, Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez dominated the gridiron, setting franchise records in receiving yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns. When the Chiefs traded Gonzalez to the Atlanta Falcons, the tight end room became more pedestrian. That did not last for long, with Travis Kelce arriving in 2013.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce in the American Century Championship

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce are set to participate in the American Century Championship for the third consecutive year. After two practice rounds against the competition on Wednesday and Thursday, the duo is ready to once again be the life of the party for the 33rd edition of the celebrity golf tournament. They’ll once again be paired with singer Justin Timberlake to open the tourney.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks mourn loss of former Special Teams Captain Jimmy Williams

The Seattle Seahawks are mourning the passing of a former teammate, Jimmy Williams. The team issued the following statement via Twitter on Friday. Williams was just 43. “The Seahawks are devastated by the loss of former Special Teams Captain Jimmy Williams,” the statement read. “Williams played two seasons for the Seahawks and was a member of Seattle’s Super Bowl XL team. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Williams family.”
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Williams
Person
Jamaal Charles
Person
Mack Lee Hill
Person
Alex Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield trade puts Panthers in (almost) uncharted territory

If one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, then the Carolina Panthers must double as a waste management company. With their trade for former Cleveland Browns star Baker Mayfield now officially official, the Panthers are currently rostering two quarterbacks who were selected in the top three spots of the same draft—Mayfield and Sam Darnold. The former, of course, was taken with the first overall pick in 2018 and the latter with the third overall, courtesy of the New York Jets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN ranks Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick No. 2 safety in NFL

The trade that brought safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers easily ranks among the best of Kevin Colbert’s tenure as general manager. In three seasons, Fitzpatrick has been named an All-Pro twice and in 2021 led the team in tackles. We already talked about where our friends over at Touchdown Wire ranked Fitzpatrick among the top safeties. Now let’s see what ESPN thinks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy