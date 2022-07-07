ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer Strider, Braves look for sweep over St. Louis

By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
batterypower.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Braves have a chance to sweep a four game series over a decent opponent in the Cardinals. The Moustachio’d Menace Spencer Strider will take the mound for Atlanta and he has been spectacular this season, right in the thick of the NL Rookie of the Year race. Strider has a...

