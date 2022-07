In a first look at the July 14 episode of Southern Charm, feelings are running deep for Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy. It turns out that Austen Kroll wasn’t the only person learning about his ex Madison LeCroy’s engagement during Season 8 of Southern Charm. As fans saw in the July 7 episode, Austen learned about Madison’s engagement by watching the Amazon Live during which she announced it, and now we’re learning how he handled that news in an exclusive first look at the upcoming July 14 episode.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO