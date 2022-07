The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Friday evening shooting at Mak’s in Eastabuchie which left one adult male seriously injured. According to the department, witnesses reported seeing a black male in a white Toyota Camry pull up to another vehicle at the fuel pumps and begin shooting. One adult male victim was shot at least twice including one wound in the neck. The shooter fled the scene headed south on U.S. Highway 11 headed toward Petal.

JONES COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO