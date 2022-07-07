ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Can Apple Stock Lead a Stock Market Rebound?

By Bret Kenwell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

As the summer days tick by, the bulls are slowly but surely trying to regain control of the stock market.

They will have a hard time doing so without Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report on board.

Apple is the largest company in the market, with a $2.35 trillion market cap. That’s roughly $350 billion larger than the next largest company, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report.

For what it’s worth, we recently dissected both of these companies, concluding that they — along with Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report — were in a league of their own.

Sometimes all you need is a bear market to separate the cream from the rest of the crop.

The S&P 500 is working on its fourth straight daily gain, and as it’s currently up 1.4% on the day, it appears poised to notch that victory. If it can do so, it will mark its first close above the 21-day moving average in a month.

Apple stock completed such a feat on Tuesday -- but iti had previously closed above the 21-day as recently as June 27.

Now with Apple powering higher, the bulls are going to need the tech giant to continue its rally if they want the rest of the market to enjoy a sustained move up — even if it is just a bear-market rally.

Trading Apple Stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04JlZ6_0gXz39wh00
Daily chart of Apple stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

Last week, Apple stock rallied to the 61.8% retracement of the recent range and failed. That’s also when Apple last closed above the 21-day moving average, but it did so in sloppy fashion and dropped back below it a day later.

After four robust days, Apple stock has not only cleared last week’s high and the 21-day, but it's now trading up into the 10-week and 50-day moving averages.

These are two very key measures that I think can determine the short-term direction for the stock.

Notice that both the 10-week and 50-day moving averages have been notable resistance over the past few months. If Apple can clear these measures, it creates more upside potential. If it’s rejected, that may indicate the market needs a rest, too, and/or will also struggle with these measures.

If Apple stock clears the 10-week and 50-day moving averages, it puts the $149 to $150 area in play. Not only was $150 the first-quarter low, it was resistance in the second quarter. Additionally, it’s where the 161.8% upside extension comes into play from the current rally.

This would be a really reasonable upside target should Apple continue to exhibit short-term momentum.

If Apple is instead rejected from the 10-week and 50-day moving averages, I want to see the 10-day and 21-day moving averages act as support.

A close below $138.50 does not bode well for the bulls in the short term, putting $133 in play, then the 2022 low near $129.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

This Stock Jumps Over 8% On Insider Buying, Here's 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Stock#Apple Inc#The Stock Market#Alphabet#Iti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is No Longer a $200 Billion Man

Recession fears affect almost everyone. Even the richest man in the world, who has just left the most select club on the planet. Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, remains the richest man in the world, but his fortune has fallen sharply. Since June 13, Musk, who was the only person in the world to possess an estimated fortune above $200 billion, has returned below this bar.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Elon Musk Is Still Buying Dogecoin, If You Join Him And Invest $100, Here's How Much You'll Have If DOGE Gets Back To 25 Cents

The world’s richest man shared that he is buying a leading meme cryptocurrency in the recent crypto bear market. Here’s a look at how much a small investment could grow. What Happened: Over the weekend, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk shared that he is still supporting Dogecoin DOGE. Musk also told a user on Twitter that he was buying DOGE with the price currently down.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Is Amazon a Buy After The 20-for-1 Stock Split?

The e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) recently carried on a 20-for-1 stock split, which decreased the stock's prices proportionally and is expected to create some benefits. However, given its declining bottom line, will it be wise to invest in the stock? Read on to find out…. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Co-Founder of Major Crypto Lender Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Explode by Over 350% – Here’s His Timeline

Nexo crypto lending platform co-founder Antoni Trenchev says he’s not turning his back on Bitcoin (BTC) despite BTC losing more than 70% of its value since late 2021. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Trenchev says Bitcoin experienced brutal price swings to the downside two years ago before rallying in a major way, and he anticipates BTC to manifest another bull cycle.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
86K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy