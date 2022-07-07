ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Elon Musk's Boring Company Accepts Dogecoin

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJtwX_0gXz2sB000

Elon Musk is a cryptocurrency evangelist.

Under his leadership, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin in February 2021. The maker of premium and luxury electric vehicles also accepted Dogecoin as payment for its merchandise.

Musk went so far as to give a nod to Dogecoin at the official grand opening of Tesla's Austin factory last April. The serial entrepreneur also regularly interacts with Billy Markus, one of the co-founders of Dogecoin.

The richest man in the world also doesn't hesitate to come to the aid of Dogecoin when the digital currency needs it most. This is the case in the midst of a crisis of confidence that the crypto industry is currently going through. Musk recently claimed that he was taking advantage of the price drop to personally purchase additional Dogecoins.

Option to Pay a Loop Ride in Las Vegas with Dogecoin Soon

While the value of the 43,200 Bitcoins held by Tesla has fallen sharply to around $902 million from $1.5 billion according to Bitcoin Treasuries as of time of writing, the tech tycoon seems to be keeping his faith in cryptocurrencies. The mogul has just confirmed it once again since another of his companies, The Boring Company has just ventured into the world of cryptocurrencies.

The company known for its tunnels now offers to let consumers and tourists to pay for their Loop rides in Las Vegas with Dogecoin. Basically, The Boring Company offers the option to pay with the meme coin when people take a ride using Tesla vehicles on the company’s Las Vegas transit system called Loop. Tesla has a fleet of vehicles in the Loop. These Tesla cars are driven by humans.

The Loop ride travels at 35 miles per hour (mph), which is significantly lower than the original vision of vehicles moving at 150 mph.

The rides are currently free but The Boring Company plans to charge in the near future. Passengers will pay $1.50 for single rides, while customers can purchase day passes for $2.50.

"Supporting Doge wherever possible," Musk confirmed on a tweet posted on July 6.

It All Started Like a Joke

The Boring Company's decision suggests Musk isn't concerned about a recent complaint filed by an investor accusing the billionaire and his companies Tesla and SpaceX, which accept Dogecoin for merchandise, of promoting a digital currency that's a pyramid scheme.

The plaintiff, Keith Johnson, is asking for $258 billion in damages for losses, he said, he and others incurred on Dogecoin trades since 2019.

"Dogecoin is not a currency, stock, or security,” Johnson said in the lawsuit. "It’s not backed by gold, other precious metal, or anything at all. You can’t eat it, grow it, or wear it.”

Dogecoin is down 90.4% to $0.070069 compared to its all-time high of May 8, 2001 which was $0.731578.

Dogecoin features the image of the Shiba Inu dog as its logo and namesake. It's considered the first of the so-called "meme coins," which are inspired by a meme or has some humorous characteristic.

It was created in 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, who decided to create a payment system as a "joke," saying that the coin is making fun of the wild speculation in cryptocurrencies.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes. Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
Page Six

Who is Shivon Zilis? Meet reported mother of Elon Musk’s secret twins

Shivon Zilis has reportedly made Elon Musk a dad of 10. The Tesla co-founder welcomed secret twin babies with Zilis, one of his top executives at Neuralink, in November 2021, according to Insider. In April of the following year, the parents requested the infants’ monikers be changed to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name,” according to court documents obtained by the website. The request was reportedly granted the following month. Musk, 51, notably welcomed a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl via surrogate with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Grimes, whose real name is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, NV
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Business
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk no longer a $200 billion man

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has just left the world’s most exclusive club. Until recently, Musk has been the last and only member of the $200 billion net worth club, which used to be populated with fellow billionaires like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. But amidst the pressures in the market...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
TODAY.com

Elon Musk shares rare photo of himself with 4 older sons

This week, Elon Musk spent some quality time together with his kids. On Friday, the Tesla CEO shared a rare photo of him and four of his seven kids meeting Pope Francis. On Twitter, he captioned the snap, "Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday." The beautiful photo shows Musk, his 18-year-old...
TWITTER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Mail

Caterpillar to relocate its HQ from Illinois to Texas after 100 years because it will 'attract new talent and opportunities' as it joins Elon Musk's Tesla as latest firm to leave woke state

Construction machinery company Caterpillar announced it would relocate its headquarters from Illinois to Texas after 100 years to 'attract new talent.'. The company announced the news on Tuesday that it would be moving to Irving sometime this year and would be relocating most of its staff. The company told Fox News that it believes most of its roughly 230 Deerfield corporate employees will move.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boring Company#Tesla Cars#Web3#Dogecoin Soon#Bitcoin Treasuries
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Hit With $258 Billion USD Lawsuit for Allegedly Defrauding Investors With Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme

Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla Inc. are facing a $258 billion USD lawsuit for allegedly defrauding investors in a Dogecoin “pyramid scheme.”. According to Fortune, a man named Keith Johnson filed the suit in Manhattan, New York on behalf of several others who lost money investing in Dogecoin since April 2019. He claims that he was “defrauded out of money by defendants’ Dogecoin Crypto Pyramid Scheme” and that Musk “falsely and deceptively claim that Dogecoin is a legitimate investment when it has no value at all.”
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
TheStreet

GM Pulls Out a Surprise that Tesla, Mercedes And Lucid Won't Like

On May 16, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially opened the GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report Technical Center in Warren, Michigan in a nationally television ceremony. At that time, the facility was the largest corporate building project in the world, costing more than $125 million and Life...
WARREN, MI
TheStreet

Toyota Has More Bad News for Vehicle Owners

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corporation Report which launched its first U.S. electric vehicle bZ4x in April, has had a run of bad luck over the past year. Despite rolling out its new all-electric vehicle to compete against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company had a few letdowns at the same time.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
86K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy