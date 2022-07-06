Queen Elizabeth news: Her Majesty returns to Windsor while Kate and William stun with rare public display

PRINCE William and Kate look more loved up than ever as they were snapped sharing a sweet embrace after a charity polo match in Windsor yesterday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge put on a very rare display of public affection as they celebrated Prince William's win at the charity polo match at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor.

Kate embraced her husband William and gave him a kiss on the cheek after his team won, sharing the tender moment together.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a stunning £1,352 dress designed by Emilia Wickstead for the occasion, and was joined by the family cocker spaniel, Orla as she sipped Pimms and watched William compete.

Reportedly organisers announced that the event had raised £1 million for good causes.

Charities receiving donations from the Polo Day include: London’s Air Ambulance Charity, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and a homeless organisation the Passage.

This year's Polo event knocked last year's charity donations out the park, after they raised £500,000 in 2021.

Meanwhile Her Majesty the Queen has returned to Windsor Castle after spending some time at her Sandringham Estate.

Queen Elizabeth wasted no time and as soon as she was back in Windsor, she was spotted in a black Range Rover on her way to visit her beloved horses at their yard.

Read our Royal Family live blog below for the latest news...

Prince Andrew’s shocking abusive language, Palace guard claims

It has been revealed to The Sun by a source that Prince Andrew called an officer a “lardy a**ed c***,” after they refused his female friend entry.

The shocking claim comes with another bombshell from ex armed protection officer Paul Page that Andrew “led a very weird life – he was the only member of the Royal Family we had to bend the rules for.

“We would let unauthorised and unknown women into the palace after hours for him.”

Duke of Sussex 'not told royal officials were involved in security decision' (2/2)

In written arguments, Ms Fatima said Harry was not given a "clear and full explanation" of the composition of Ravec and those involved in its decision-making - for example, that it included the Royal Household.

She also said his understanding was that his points regarding security, which he passed on to the Royal Household, were being "fully and properly communicated to Ravec".

Ms Fatima said he was denied the opportunity to make representations directly to Ravec and was "materially prejudiced" because "among other things, his offer to pay (for security) was not conveyed to Ravec before the decision was made".

She added: "He does not know what else - as communicated by him to the Royal Household - was not fully/timeously conveyed to Ravec.

"He was deprived of the opportunity to comment on the appropriateness of Ravec's process (and) the involvement of certain individuals in the Ravec process prior to the decision being made.

"It is arguable that, if there had been a fair process, Ravec would or could have reached a different decision."

Duke of Sussex 'not told royal officials were involved in security decision' (1/2)

The Duke of Sussex was not informed that the Royal Household was involved in a decision over his security arrangements when in the UK, the High Court has been told.

Harry is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.

The duke wants to bring his children to visit from the US, but he and his family are "unable to return to his home" because it is too dangerous, a representative previously said.

Harry's lawyers are asking Mr Justice Swift at a hearing in London on Thursday to grant permission for a full judicial review of the Home Office's decision.

He is challenging the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) - which falls under the remit of the Home Office - over his security, after being told he would no longer be given the "same degree" of personal protective security when visiting.

The duke's legal team are seeking to argue that the security arrangements set out in a letter from Ravec, and their application when he visited the UK in June 2021, were invalid due to "procedural unfairness" because he was not given an opportunity to make "informed representations beforehand".

Shaeed Fatima QC, for the duke, told the court: "He didn't know at that stage that the Royal Household was involved at all ... he was told it was an independent decision."

She also said there were "significant tensions" between Harry and the Queen's private secretary, Sir Edward Young, at that time.

Harry ‘will be bald’ by the time he’s 40

PRINCE Harry will be “completely bald” by the time he is 40, a top hair transplant surgeon said.

Dr Manish Mittal says a rapidly receding Duke of Sussex will need to act fast if he wants to halt or reverse hair loss.

He said Harry, 37, can either embrace his baldness like brother William, 40, and dad Charles, 73, get a transplant, or get fitted for a wig.

Dr Mittal said: “At the speed it’s receding, it is likely that Harry will be completely bald in two years, certainly by the time he’s 40.”

He said that if Harry wanted hair surgery he would need to take hairloss stabilising medication before two ops placing around 2,000 individual hair grafts, 18 months apart. The cost for a VIP is £40,000.

Duke of Sussex seeks permission for review of Home Office security decision

The first stage of the Duke of Sussex's claim against the Home Office over his police protection in the UK will be heard at the High Court.

Harry is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.

The duke wants to bring his children to visit from the US, but he and his family are "unable to return to his home" because it is too dangerous, a representative previously said.

Harry's lawyers will ask Mr Justice Swift at a hearing in London on Thursday to grant permission for a full judicial review of the Home Office's decision.

The judge ruled in March that parts of the court documents in the case should remain private.

Harry is challenging the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) over his security, after being told he would no longer be given the "same degree" of personal protective security when visiting.

The duke's barrister, Shaheed Fatima QC, previously told the court that Harry considers the UK "is and always will be his home".

A representative for Harry previously said the duke wants to fund the security himself, rather than ask taxpayers to foot the bill.

However, Robert Palmer QC, for the Home Office, previously told the court the duke's offer of private funding was "irrelevant".

In written submissions, he said: "Personal protective security by the police is not available on a privately financed basis, and Ravec does not make decisions on the provision of such security on the basis that any financial contribution could be sought or obtained to pay for it."

Meghan and Harry set on different paths, expert claims

The royal couple are set to travel down different roads, Neil Sean has noted.

Meghan has set her heart on the White House, as she begins her career in politics, while Harry has become somewhat of a “house husband.”

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mr Sean claimed: “As we’ve found out Meghan Markle says that she definitely will be going to Washington to support the causes that are close to her heart.

“While she said previously that she doesn’t demand or require a political career, it seems more and more that Meghan shines in the spotlight moving forward in a totally different avenue.

“Prince Harry, the real royal, seems to be stepping back and becoming something of a househusband.”

Prince Andrew could wave goodbye to the rest of his titles

It is thought that under new laws he might have more titles removed.

Reportedly 80 per cent of Londoners want to see his Duke or York title removed, which was given to him upon his wedding to Sarah Ferguson in the 1980s.

Members of the Commons including Rachael Maskell believe he has not lived up to the public's expectations and therefore could see the rest of his titles removed.

The Queen's Coronation dress and robe displayed in Windsor Castle

For the first time, the Queen's Coronation dress has gone on display for the public to view.

Royal fans will be able to marvel at the Queen's incredible gown, designed by Sir Normal Hartnell, alongside the Ede & Ravenscroft robe and dazzling diamond necklace and earrings.

Her Majesty's incredible 1953 Coronation gown and robe will be on display until the 26 September this year.

The coronation necklace and earrings will be on display in the Lantern Lobby.

Queen Victoria first wore the jewels in 1858 containing an eye-watering 28 diamonds, including the Lahore Diamond gemstone pendant, which was also worn by Queen Alexandra, Queen Mary and the Queen Mother, at the coronations of 1902, 1911 and 1937.

Prince Andrew is thought to still wear the Grenadier Guards kit

The Duke of York has been stripped of his titles but it has been reported he still wears the ceremonial dress.

After his links to the late convicted paedophile Jeremy Epstein was discovered, Prince Andrew's colonel title of the Grenadier Guards was stripped.

Reports have emerged that the Prince was spotted wearing the regiment's royal cypher on a fleece and jacket while he was riding his horse in Windsor.

The Duchess of Cornwall's favourite book revealed at school visit

Camilla visited Milbrook Primary School in Newport, Wales yesterday, and discussed her favourite stories with the children.

As the patron of the National Literacy Trust, Camilla used the day to launch The Duchess' Birthday Books Project.

In celebration of her 75 birthday year, she announced that she would be providing 75 primary schools from disadvantaged areas across the UK with a wellbeing and happiness-themed mini library.

The initiative will reach around 25,000 children.

When asked what her favourite book was, Camilla said it is Pride and Prejudice, by Jane Austen.

Inside Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell's close friendship

While Prince Andrew claims he did not rape Virginia Giuffre and had little to no involvement with sex trafficker and paedophile Jeffery Epstein, The Sun looks at his friendship with Maxwell.

Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted of sex trafficking for 20 years.

Author Nigel Cawthorne claimed Ghislaine and Andrew had met at university and immediately hit it off and were often seen in each other's company at public outings.

"It certainly went on for a very long time. They did seem very close," Cawthorne said.

Kate & Wills new neighbours as they relocate to Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will soon move to Windsor with their three children George, Charlotte and Louis.

Upon moving to the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage Windsor, the Cambridge's will be much closer to family, which is an important step to be closer to the Queen after she lost Prince Philip last year.

The family will of course be closer to the Queen who resides in Windsor Castle.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson live in the Royal Lodge which is part of the Windsor estate, as well as being closer to Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex, who live at Bagshot Park with their children.

Prince Andrew was a 'bomb waiting to go off' says BBC producer

Sam McAlister bagged the interview with Prince Andrew when the Virginia Giuffre claims began to arise, and spoke of how shocked she was during filming.

The producer worked for BBC's Newsnight for 10 years. Sam McAlister managed to organise the shocking interview with Prince Andrew, which aired on 14 November 2019.

The Duke of York was grilled on his involvement with Giuffre and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Sam told Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby yesterday on This Morning that she "still can't believe it."

She told the presenters: "I still can't believe it [the admissions Andrew made]. When I was watching the clips just now, I still can't believe that was said on camera because who in their right mind would say that?

"I was looking at the floor trying not to laugh, because imagine if I was your producer and I laughed during that, I mean I'd be straight to the Tower!"

Queen snubbed Djokovic after he was held in Australian detention centre

Novak Djokovic's father called on the Queen to protect his son's "human rights".

His father told the Serbian media: "I call on the Queen of Britian, Elizabeth, the leader of the Commonwealth, to intervene and protect the human rights of my son Novak Djokovic and stop the political prosecution that has been carried out against him since he came to Australia."

This came after his entry into Australia was denied as he didn't meet vaccination requirements, despite claiming he had a medical exemption.

It was thought the Queen made no response to the request.

Currently the tennis player is banned from entering Australia for three years, however this could change as the nation starts to relax covid rules

John McEnroe called the Royal Family 'class system gone mad' over their Wimbledon role

The US former America tennis star, slammed the tradition of the tennis players bowing before the royal family.

McEnroe highlighted his opinions on the traditions of Wimbledon in his 2017 book: But, Seriously, he wrote: "As for all the bowing and curtsying - and we're not just talking about the Queen here, we're talking about some pretty minor royals - what was all that about?

"This was the class system gone mad, the opposite of a meritocracy, where hard work is rewarded and people are respected because they've actually done something, not because they're been born on the right side of the tracks."

Prince William's awkward blunder at Wimbledon

Viewers think the Prince almost let slip some colourful language on television while watching Cameron Norrie against David Goffin.

During yesterday's heated Wimbledon tennis match between British Cameron Norrie and Belgium's David Goffin, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared in the royal box to watch the match.

Norrie made a mistake and Prince William could be seen mouthing, "Oh no, no, no, F..." and the camera quickly moved on.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "Haha Prince William saying 'No, no, no f*** it' lol."

Another wrote: "Can't be unseen! So glad he's human."

How often does the Queen meet with the Prime Minister?

As part of her weekly routine, the Queen meets with the Prime Minister to discuss the affairs of the week.

This meeting usually happens on a Wednesday, much like Questions to the Prime Minister (PMQs).

For 70 years, The Queen has welcomed the Prime Minister in Buckingham Palace's Audience room.

She offers guidance and support but publicly holds no political bias or opinion.

This meeting is held entirely in private and it is not known what the pair discuss during the audience.

Who was the Queen's first prime minister?

The Queen's first Prime Minister was one of the most well known icons of British politics.

Sir Winston Churchill returned to his role as Prime Minister in 1951 and was there to greet 25-year-old Elizabeth when she was crowned.

He previously served King George VI, the Queen's father, and went on to serve for four more years until 1955.

Here's every Prime Minister who has served the Queen.

How many prime ministers has the Queen had?

When the Queen ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952, she took on the responsibility of appointing the Prime Minister.

During her time on the throne, Her Majesty has had 14 prime ministers, including Boris Johnson.

A Prime Minister’s term lasts a maximum of five years and while there is no maximum number of terms, most are not re-elected.

Well known figures of British politics such as Churchill, Thatcher and Blair all served under the Queen.

She has ruled for 70 years and has seen prime minsters serve anywhere from 363 days to almost 12 years.

There are rumours as to which prime ministers she got along with better, however Her Majesty never discusses this.

Public’s royal snapshots to go on display at Kensington Palace (1/2)

David from Leeds, who took the image, said: "It was pouring with rain and HM had just returned from Balmoral.

"I asked if she had brought the Scottish weather with her. She chuckled and said at least the dogs seem to love it."

The monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh are also pictured driving past crowds of well-wishers in Derby in a throwback image during the Silver Jubilee of 1977.

The Queen, dressed in bright yellow, and her daughter, the Princess Royal, are photographed travelling side by side in a carriage at Ascot in 2018.

Laura from London, who took the picture. said: "I was so pleased to be in just the right spot in the parade ring to catch the Queen and the Princess Royal looking jubilant and lovely, clearly anticipating the day at the races ahead of them."

The curators at Historic Royal Palaces - along with a guest judge from royal jewellers Garrard - selected a total of 50 images to feature in two evolving digital displays.

From July 6, the 25 images on show since the exhibition opened will be replaced with 25 new contributions.

Public's royal snapshots to go on display at Kensington Palace (1/2)

Never-before-seen snaps of the Royal Family - taken by members of the public - are now on show at Kensington Palace.

Snapshots include a close-up of a smiling Duchess of Cambridge receiving a posy of flowers after the Sandringham Christmas service in 2014.

Also on display is a black and white image of the Prince of Wales on horseback during a polo match in Oxford in the 1980s.

The photographs form part of Historic Royal Palaces' Life Through A Royal Lens exhibition, which also includes work by renowned photographers Norman Parkinson, Rankin, Annie Leibovitz and Cecil Beaton.

Nearly 1,000 images were submitted following an appeal to the public to share their own memories of the royals in the Platinum Jubilee year.

Those selected include the Queen smiling broadly despite the rain at the opening of The Lowry theatre and gallery complex in Salford in 2000.