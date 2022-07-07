KGWA Local News Thursday

Oh, the beauty of July in Oklahoma…the crisp cool air, the smell of cinnamon and ginger, the holiday decorations and the sounds of jingle bells and carolers…wait…what?!? July in Oklahoma is hot, it smells like coconut oil and sweat, the sounds are of children playing outside and any music you hear is primarily from your car radio! Well, while that is true, the Stillwater Community Singers are trying to change that this summer on July 21st. No, we cannot change the weather, but we can provide an air-conditioned room. And our choir members are busy pulling together their favorite holiday treats to bring those familiar smells to fruition. We will add a few decorations to put you in the holiday spirit. Our director, Judy White, has been poring over the music to find some well-known favorite carols as well as some choral arrangements to let you experience the type of music we typically sing at our December concerts. All you have to do is join us, and hopefully, bring a few friends with you!

3 DAYS AGO