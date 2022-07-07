KGWA Local News Thursday

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CC)--The Enid Mayor and Board of Commissioners will meet this evening for a Study Session and Regular Meeting. During the regular meeting the commission is scheduled to ratify a $4.2 million agreement along with accepting four right-of-way permits for land easements in Kay County partly owned by the Ponca Tribe needed...

EL RENO – A $6 million sale of a former oil and gas property that will house the Canadian County Health Department closed June 28. One week later, Canadian County Commissioners increased by $13,800 the county’s insurance premium to cover this new county-owned site. The three commissioners, at...
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – City of Edmond officials say power has been mostly restored after thousands lost power Wednesday evening. An estimated 3,450 energy customers were impacted by an outage, according to City of Edmond officials. Crews responded to the Mitch Park substation to address the outage and made...
A fire at a gas plant near Medford, Oklahoma caused evacuations and road closures Saturday afternoon. Emergency personnel responded to the OneOK plant southwest of Medford in Grant County, after reports of an explosion. No injuries have been reported in the blast. The Grant County Sherriff’s office asked residents within...
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 8:04 a.m. Stillwater police confirmed warrants on Stephanie Schilling. At 9:47 a.m. a deputy arrested Randolph Williamson II. At 10:49 a.m. Pawnee County confirmed warrants n Bradley Blair. At 1:53 p.m. Blackwell fire requested assistance from Kildare...
All Edmond residents have had their electricity restored, city officials said. As of 7:53 p.m., Edmond Electric said the 1,162 customers who were without electricity earlier in the hour have had their power restored. Edmond Electric reported more than 3,000 residents (3,454) lost their electricity around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — An Edmond man hopes OG&E power pole fixes stop outage problem he and his neighbors have dealt with for months. An Edmond man said Friday that he’s been dealing with consistent power outages for months and said some of them are by no means just power flickers. He said he didn’t appear to be getting any answers to the problem, until now.
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail June 24- July 5 include:. Jermaine Abbington, 41, Ponca City, distribution of a CDS. Anthony Scott Beard, 43, Ponca City, failure to pay. Stephen Dale Bohon, 50, Tulsa, aggravted DUI. Dominick Joseph Burright,...
EL RENO – An inmate died this week after being found unresponsive at the Canadian County Jail. Yukon’s Wade Stanley Womack, 78, was pronounced dead about 10 a.m. July 7 at an Oklahoma City hospital. “We found him unresponsive in his cell at 3:30 a.m. Thursday,” Canadian County...
EDMOND (KOKH) - UPDATE: Crews report power has been restored to the latest issue. Edmond Electric crews are responding to an issue impacting more than 1,100 customers in Edmond. Officials say the area affected runs from Covell to Waterloo and Western to Kelly. This is a developing story.
(Perkins, Okla.) — A man and two women, all from out-of-town, have been jailed on $2,500 bail each pending court appearances next week on charges of breaking into an unoccupied house in rural Perkins and vandalizing it — leaving about $2,200 in damages. David Allen Prozzo Jr., 32,...
Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Thousands of Oklahomans are missing an opportunity to lower their monthly internet bills. The federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program is available to help households pay for internet service, but few have signed up since the program’s debut in December 2021.
MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An oil field accident took the life of a man in Major County Thursday morning. Investigators report a swab rig operator for Orco Service LLC was pulled into a cable winch drum about six miles northeast of Fairview. The Major County Sheriff’s Office said...
An El Reno man has been identified after he was found dead Thursday at a Major County oilfield. Medical personnel said they found Jerry Pollard just before 9 a.m. at a swab rig location approximately six miles outside of Fairview. Authorities said Pollard, an employee of Orco Service, LLC, died...
FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) — An oilfield worker was killed Thursday in an accident at a northwestern Oklahoma oil rig, officials said. In a statement, the Major County Sheriff’s Office says the accident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. about six miles (10 kilometers) northeast of Fairview or about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.
Oh, the beauty of July in Oklahoma…the crisp cool air, the smell of cinnamon and ginger, the holiday decorations and the sounds of jingle bells and carolers…wait…what?!? July in Oklahoma is hot, it smells like coconut oil and sweat, the sounds are of children playing outside and any music you hear is primarily from your car radio! Well, while that is true, the Stillwater Community Singers are trying to change that this summer on July 21st. No, we cannot change the weather, but we can provide an air-conditioned room. And our choir members are busy pulling together their favorite holiday treats to bring those familiar smells to fruition. We will add a few decorations to put you in the holiday spirit. Our director, Judy White, has been poring over the music to find some well-known favorite carols as well as some choral arrangements to let you experience the type of music we typically sing at our December concerts. All you have to do is join us, and hopefully, bring a few friends with you!
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — Burned grass stretched half a mile thanks to someone shooting fireworks out of a moving car. This happened near Guthrie Tuesday. Neighbors jumped in and helped fight the fires. Guthrie fire officials said they had a string of fires after July 4, and it’s clear...
