2022 Celebrity Deaths

Actor James Caan died July 6th at the age of 82.(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Naomi Judd poses at the Hero Dog Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., Oct. 6, 2012. Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died, her family announced Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was 76. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried died Tuesday, April 12, at the age of 67. According to family, he had been battling "a long illness." (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza's short-fused mother on "Seinfeld" and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the "Toy Story" franchise, has died. She was 93. (Photo by Beck Starr/WireImage)

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died March 25, 2022 at the age of 50. The Foo Fighters were on tour in South America and news of his passing broke Friday just as the band was set to perform in Bogotá, Colombia, at the Festival Estéreo Picnic. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, has died at the age of 84 onMarch 23, 2022. (Photo by Isa Foltin/Getty Images for Daimler)

Actor William Hurt passed away from natural causes on Sunday, March 13. He was 71. He was 71. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

Actor Howard Hesseman died Jan. 29, 2022 at the age of 81. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Actor-comedian Louie Anderson died Friday, January 21, 2022 at the age of 68. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Singer Meat Loaf, otherwise known as Michael Lee Aday, best known for the "Bat Out of Hell" album, died January 20th at the age of 74. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

André Leon Talley, the towering former creative director and editor at large of Vogue magazine, died on Jan. 18, 2022. He was 73. (Photo by: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Ronnie Spector, the swaggering 1960s pop icon with the sky-high beehive whose sultry, quavering voice powered numerous hits for The Ronettes, including "Be My Baby," has died, her family announced in a statement Wednesda, January 12th, 2022. She was 78. (Photo by Jordi Vidal/Redferns)

Bob Saget attends the red carpet premiere & party for Peacock's new comedy series "MacGruber" at California Science Center on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Saget died January 9, 2022 He died January 9, 2022. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)

Woodstock co-producer and co-founder, Michael Lang died Jan. 8, 2022. The co-creator and promoter of the 1969 Woodstock music festival that served as a touchstone for generations of music fans, had been battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He was 77. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor and Hollywood's first Black movie star, dies at 94 on Jan. 6, 2022. He's seen here on July 20, 2017. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Director Peter Bogdanovich, known for critically acclaimed films like The Last Picture Show and Paper Moon, died January 26th, 2022 at the age of 82. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic)