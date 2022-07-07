Bangladesh opts to bat first vs West Indies in 3rd T20

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first against the West Indies in the third and last Twenty20 on Thursday.

Bangladesh has to win to square the series.

The first T20 was rained out and the second on Sunday was won by West Indies easily.

West Indies brought in medium-pace bowling allrounder Dominic Drakes for Keemo Paul, and Bangladesh replaced fast bowler Taskin Ahmed with spinner Nasum Ahmed.

The match was starting 30 minutes late because of a wet outfield.

Lineups:

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh.

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed.

