Nebraska State

In Nebraska’s Loess Canyons, Setting Trees Ablaze Gives Prairie Birds a Boost

National Audubon Society
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor generations Great Plains ranchers saw fire as a foe. Now they’re banding together and embracing it as a tool to restore grassland habitat. On the right spring morning you might see Liza Grotelueschen walk the edge of a blackened grassland, stamping out any lingering embers. But don’t mistake the retired...

www.audubon.org

