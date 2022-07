OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — What seems to have been a robbery-gone-wrong at Gravity Tobacco in Oildale on Sunday has left a man dead and his family reeling. Odulio “Jesse” Rodriguez, 36, was shot and killed while working a shift as a security guard at the tobacco shop. Kern County sheriff’s officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

OILDALE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO