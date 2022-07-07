ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win a Blu-ray of Okja

By Ian Berriman
 3 days ago

Nowadays South Korean director Bong Joon-Ho is best-known for the Oscar-winning Parasite, but his 2017 film Okja was critically acclaimed too. It centres on the relationship between a young girl and Okja, a giant, empathetic, genetically-modified "superpig" created by a corporation. When the animal is taken away from her, Mija embarks on a rescue mission. The film's themes include the institutionalised abuse of animals and how society is happy to treat some species as pets while putting others on the dinner table.

The new Criterion Collection Blu-ray of the film comes with a host of bonuses, including a conversation between the director and producer Dooho Choi, interviews with two of the cast, and interviews with crew members about the cinematography, visual effects, costume design and production design.

The Criterion Collection edition of Okja is available to buy from 18 July. We have five copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.



(Image credit: Criterion Collection)

