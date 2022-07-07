ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Dwayne Johnson Revealed Major Black Adam Plans For San Diego Comic-Con, So Get Hyped, DC Fans

By Sean O'Connell
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFYev_0gXysCEC00
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

San Diego Comic-Con is shaping up to be a significant information dump for comic-book fanatics. Early, it was confirmed that Marvel Studios was planning a return to Hall H, even though Disney has its own D23 celebration set up in Anaheim in September. Not one to be outdone, Warner Bros. and DC also made it known that they will be attending the first in-person San Diego Comic-Con in years by bringing a panel dedicated to Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam to town.

⚡️COMIC-CON EXCLUSIVE ⚡️FINALLY… The Man in Black COMES HOME TO COMIC-CON ⚡️BLACK ADAM⚡️JSA: JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA DIRECTOR: JAUME COLLET-SERRA SATURDAY JULY 23rd. SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA COMIC-CON HALL H 6,000 STRONG 💪🏾⚡️I’ll see you then…LGF. BA⚡️ pic.twitter.com/FIVt81HsFVJuly 7, 2022

The Rock is the ultimate hype man. All he needs to do is say, “See you in San Diego,” and you know that his fans, and the fans of the DC cinematic world, would pack the Hall. But he did drop some additional teases into that fantastic video from his gym (which, I’m not sure he ever leaves), by alerting his Twitter followers:

Look, you guys know me. You guys know that any time I do an event like this, my main goal and objective is to always create something so special and unforgettable for you guys, the fans. And I think we’re lining up an incredible Black Adam appearance. Black Adam is bringing gifts for all of you. And I’m also bringing The JSA. The Justice Society of America. … You guys know how Comic-Con works. Hall H. Saturday, July 23. All 6,000 tickets are going to go just like that, so get there early. I will see you then!

This makes sense, from a programming point of view. Scan the list of Upcoming DC Movies, and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam leads the charge for the superhero pack. True, there is also DC League of Superpets, which (ironically), The Rock is also a major part of, so maybe he throws that animated movie a bone with some promotion from the Hall H stage. But thanks to a recent shuffling of the decks. Black Adam received an October 21 release date, and Shazam: Fury of the Gods shifted back to December 16, meaning that a post-credit scene in The Rock’s movie could act as a great tee-up for Zachary Levi’s anticipated sequel.

Either way, after several delays thanks to so many different reasons, Black Adam is finally ready to begin showing off its stuff to the fans. And as The Rock has been promising, he thinks that this movie is going to change the power dynamic in the DC universe. Given the fact that we don’t have an official Superman movie on the radar, he might be right. While we wait, we can look forward to a new movie starring Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, and then we can track the progress (and the behind-the-scenes uncertainty) regarding The Flash. It’s getting very exciting at DC, and San Diego Comic-Con is just the next major step forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1phuCe_0gXysCEC00

Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Will Smith is 'devising his big movie comeback with self-produced I Am Legend sequel'... after Chris Rock Oscars slap controversy

Will Smith is allegedly devising his big movie comeback, following his highly-publicised Oscars controversy in March were he slapped Chris Rock on-stage. Having been slapped with a ban on attending The Academy Awards for ten years, the actor, 53, is reportedly taking matters into his own hands with a self-produced sequel to his 2007 film, I Am Legend, via his company Westbrook Media.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

As Marvel’s Blade Reboot Approaches, Wesley Snipes Reveals How He Took Steps To Get A Fourth Movie In The OG Franchise Made

There are some exciting characters that are set to take center stage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward, and one that has fans particularly hyped is a certain vampire hunter. I’m, of course, talking about the one and only Blade, who will be played by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali when he returns to the big screen. While fans are hyped to see this new iteration of the character, there’s still plenty of love for Wesley Snipes’ OG version of the hero. Snipes, for his part, also has a lot of affection for his superhero role and, amid the hype for the reboot, he’s revealed one of the ways in which he’d taken steps to get a fourth movie in his franchise made.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

X-Men Star Hugh Jackman Reacts To Rumors of His Wolverine Return in the MCU

Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman continues to joke around with the internet’s emotions. The former X-Men actor posted a picture of himself in an Adventure Time t-shirt on Twitter this morning, with an ominous caption, "Let's see what rumor the look on my face starts today..." Hugh Jackman’s latest tweet...
MOVIES
Collider

New ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Footage Teases Zachary Levi’s SDCC Return

Star Zachary Levi revealed on Instagram that DC is bringing Shazam! Fury of the Gods to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. The sequel to the critically acclaimed Shazam! is one of the most-anticipated films of the year, and with a big SDCC panel set to unite the film’s cast and crew, fans should also expect to watch the first trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Martin Sheen Regrets Changing Name, Wishes He Had the ‘Courage’ to Go by Ramon Estévez

Click here to read the full article. When Martin Sheen began pursuing an acting career in the early 1960s, he made a crucial choice that would follow him for the rest of his life. The then-young actor, who was raised by a Spanish father and an Irish mother, opted to abandon his given name of Ramon Estévez and use the stage name Martin Sheen as a way to get more work. The move paid off, as Sheen was able to build a highly successful acting career that included roles in movies like “Apocalypse Now” and iconic TV characters including President Jed...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Jason Momoa
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Comic Con#Film Star#Hall H#Warner Bros#Jsa
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
E! News

See Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor on Rare Outing With The Sandlot's Patrick Renna

Watch: Tom Cruise Takes "0 DAYS OFF" Because He's Living the Dream. Connor Cruise and Patrick Renna are killing this boys' night out. The son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman was spotted enjoying an evening of friendly conversation with the Sandlot star and another pal during a visit to Capo Restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 15. An eyewitness told E! News that the group appeared to be "in a good mood," noting that they were laughing as they left the trendy Italian eatery.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
126K+
Followers
34K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy