Jackson, MO

New bridge, sidewalks to replace low-water bridge in Jackson

By Shane Hulsey
kbsi23.com
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The low-water bridge on Mary Street in Jackson has to be shut down frequently because of flooding, but that will change in a year's time when the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalks Improvement Project is complete. The Jackson Board of Aldermen voted...

www.kbsi23.com

kbsi23.com

Boil water orders lifted for Morley, Scott City

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The boil water orders for the cities of Morley and Scott City are no longer in effect. In Morley, citizens were under a boil water order and conserve water order while crews work to replace a pump. The boil water order for Morley lifted Friday, July 8. Citizens are no longer urged to boil their water before use.
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Crews begin draining Capaha Pond lagoon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were draining the lagoon at Capaha Park on Thursday, July 7. In June, crews worked to remove the fish from the pond, and added fencing surrounding the area. It’s all part of a dredging project, which is expected to wrap up around December.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wsiu.org

Local park projects receive state grants

Several projects in southern Illinois parks will receive state grant funds to develop and improve recreational facilities. The grants are through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The grants can provide up to one-half of a project’s funds combined with local matching funds.
ANNA, IL
mymoinfo.com

Ste. Genevieve Sand Mine Ordinance Challenge To the Courts

(Ste. Genevieve) The efforts of a local company to construct and operate a sand mine in rural Ste. Genevieve County and the efforts of local citizens and Ste. Genevieve County to oppose that mine have now gone into the courts. The county passed an ordinance that would force Nextgen Silica to operate no less than a half mile from a town, school, church, recreational or populated area, public or private wells and no less than a quarter mile from any occupied dwelling, sinkhole, or stream. The ordinance would effectively prevent Nextgen to conduct operations on the 240 acre section of property it has purchased and/or leased north of Hwy 32 near Hawn State Park. Nextgen has now filed a lawsuit in Ste. Genevieve County circuit court asking for an injunction to prevent the ordinance from being active and also seeking the costs of bringing the lawsuit. Ste. Gevevieve County, the Commission, the Ste. Genevieve County health department, and its board of trustees are all named as defendants. The lawsuit alleges that approval or restrictions for the operations of Nextgen’s mine lie solely with the Department of Natural Resources and its Missouri Clean Water Commission and Air Conservation Commission. The suit states that the county has no Planning and Zoning department and so cannot lay down provisions under that jurisdiction. And Nextgen claims that the creation of the ordinance came about after a series of Sunshine Law Violations in which the matter was discussed at meetings without proper notification on the agenda. Nextgen alleges that the ordinance was created out of a set of one sided information and that it was not published in the clerk’s office or the newspaper for required amount of time. Nextgen also alleges that this ordinance would allow its competitors to continue to operate.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Iron County Traffic Accident

(Iron County, MO) An Ironton woman, 32 year old Jessica L. Laird, is suffering serious injuries following a traffic accident in Iron County Thursday morning just after 9 o'clock. Reports from the Highway Patrol indicate Laird was driving south on Highway 21, 5 miles south of Arcadia, when her car ran off the left side of the road, crashed into an embankment, struck a sign, and smashed into a tree. Laird. who was wearing her seat belt during the crash, was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
IRON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kentucky motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County on Thursday, July 7. The crash happened at 11 a.m. on Missouri 77, about 2 miles north of Diehlstadt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert E. Smith, 58 of Bardwell, was...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Cape Girardeau Police Department implements 'Take Me Home' program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced they are participating in a new program that aims to more easily reunite lost people who need special assistance with their loved ones. According to their Facebook post, the Take Me Home program will allow police to quickly pull...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Farmington

(Farmington) A 76 year old man from Farmington was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle while he was trying to cross the road on Highway 32 west of North Washington Street. James Dudley had to be airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. The accident happened just after...
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Two from Cape Girardeau appointed to boards by Gov. Parson

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today, Governor Mike Parson announced five appointments to various boards and commissions and filled two county office vacancies. Included among the newly appointed were two Cape Girardeau residents, Joshua Ford and Dr. Andrew Moore. Joshua Ford was appointed to the State Board of Embalmers and...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

I-57 open again following crash involving semi in Williamson Co.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Interstate 57 is now open after a crash involving a semi blocked southbound lanes earlier today. The Lake Egypt Fire Protection District reported that I-57 southbound lanes were completely blocked due to a semi accident. ISP District 13 says they responded to a single-vehicle crash around...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Burglary investigation underway at Cape Girardeau business

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a burglary at a business on the 800 block of North Kingshighway. Officers were called to the Jiffy Lube at 4:11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5 to a report of some miscellaneous tools stolen. No arrests have been made. Police...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Vehicle damaged by gunshot in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a gunshot report detected by the ShotSpotter system on Tuesday night, June 5. According to police, the system detected the shot fired on the 900 block of College Street at 10:32 p.m. When officers arrived to investigate, police said they...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Two-vehicle accident ends in drug charges for Metropolis man

A two-vehicle accident in McCracken County led to drug charges for a Metropolis man. Deputies responded to the accident on I-24 Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's office said one of the drivers, identified as 30-year-old Bodhi Lewis Mason, was found to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. He was arrested...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
republicmonitor.com

Ford and Sons acquires Liley Funeral Homes

Ford & Sons is pleased to announce the expansion of its family of companies with the recent acquisition of Liley Funeral Homes. Liley Funeral Homes in Marble Hill and Patton, along with Liley Countertops and Monuments locations in Cape Girardeau and Marble Hill, are now Ford & Liley. “We have...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

FIRST ALERT: Turning cooler this evening with clear skies

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A cold front is slowly moving south and we are seeing clouds and a few isolated showers. Behind this front, cooler and slightly drier air is moving into the area. Grant Dade says temperatures will slowly fall across the Heartland as the front moves through.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

This Is The Best Lake In Illinois

Illinois has many lakes scattered throughout the state but only one can be the best. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in your state is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.

