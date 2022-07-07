ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On July 7, 2022

By Jason Wiese
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RBjV2_0gXyqlzv00
(Image credit: Netflix)

While this sort of fact was already relatively well-known, if there is one lesson that we can take away from our findings on the Netflix Top 10 for Thursday, July 7, 2022, it is that you can almost always rely on true crime (or even just crime fiction) to be a hit. Case in point: the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. has a new champion today in the form of the streaming platform’s latest true crime documentary and a hit legal drama that was nowhere to be seen on the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. yesterday has made an impressive return to the list. We shall reveal these criminally popular titles - as well as what else is trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) today - in our following breakdown below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IKFMO_0gXyqlzv00
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - July 7, 2022

Making its debut on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. at Number One on July 7, 2022, is Girl in the Picture - a gripping new documentary from the director of one of the best true crime documentaries on Netflix, Abducted in Plain Sight - followed by former champion Sing 2 and Mean Girls, which is up a peg from yesterday. Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises also managed to surpass the new action comedy The Man from Toronto, which now sits above the more serious 2018 action film Final Score. In fact - outside of the somber family drama Leave No Trace in seventh place - the whole bottom half of the list is action movies, with fellow newcomer Wanted - the wonderfully over-the-top 2008 adaptation of Mark Millar’s comic - sitting between the Jason Statham-led Wild Card and Contraband with Mark Wahlberg in the bottom three.

  • 1. Girl in the Picture
  • 2. Sing 2
  • 3. Mean Girls
  • 4. The Dark Knight Rises
  • 5. The Man from Toronto
  • 6. Final Score
  • 7. Leave No Trace
  • 8. Wild Card
  • 9. Wanted
  • 10. Contraband
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ISHM_0gXyqlzv00
(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - July 7, 2022

While it seemed like the new series adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer had rested its case yesterday, the Netflix original found its way back on to the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. today in the bottom slot as former tenth place holder Grey’s Anatomy managed to rise up a couple pegs. However, the phenomenally popular Stranger Things is still Number One and followed by superhero TV show The Umbrella Academy as back-to-back hit CW series All American and Legacies and new reality competition Snowflake Mountain have also stayed put. Meanwhile, survival show Alone swapped places with host William Shatner’s The UnXplained and The Upshaws are also moving up in popularity.

  • 1. Stranger Things
  • 2. The Umbrella Academy
  • 3. Alone
  • 4. The UnXplained
  • 5. All American
  • 6. Legacies
  • 7. The Upshaws
  • 8. Grey’s Anatomy
  • 9. Snowflake Mountain
  • 10. The Lincoln Lawyer

This is surely not the last we have seen of programs all about crime making a splash on the Netflix Top 10, especially with all the acton-packed upcoming Netflix movies and suspenseful original TV shows on the horizon. Be sure to place your bets now for what people with Netflix subscriptions will be obsessing over in the coming days and we will let you know how you did in our next daily report of the streaming giant’s most popular movies and TV shows.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bqp2Z_0gXyqlzv00

Jason has been writing since he was able to pick up a washable marker, with which he wrote his debut illustrated children's story, later transitioning to a short-lived comic book series and (very) amateur filmmaking before finally settling on pursuing a career in writing about movies in lieu of making them. Look for his name in just about any article related to Batman.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This racy Netflix drama might be too triggering for some viewers

It’s something of an understatement to point out that Spanish-language TV shows are among the most popular Netflix series around the world. They are, in fact, huge for the streamer, as Netflix’s latest global Top 10 data reveals. For the 7-day period ending July 3, two Netflix series (Cafe con aroma de mujer, and Yo soy Betty, la fea) have each been on the Top 10 list of non-English Netflix series for at least 20 weeks.
TV SERIES
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Millar
Person
Jason Statham
Person
William Shatner
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Mark Wahlberg
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
Refinery29

Netflix’s Disturbing Girl In The Picture Perpetuates The Idea Of The Perfect Victim

Spoilers ahead. It all starts with a photograph. A seemingly normal family photograph of a little blonde girl sat on her father’s knee, his arms draped around his daughter. Both stare off to the side, but the expression of the girl is particularly haunting: vacant and filled with sadness. It is this photograph, and the elusive identity of both people in it that is the basis for Netflix’s latest true crime documentary Girl In The Picture, directed by Skye Borgman, the filmmaker behind Abducted In Plain Sight. What ensues is a truly disturbing and tragic decades-spanning story of kidnapping, murder and sexual abuse – all orchestrated by one man. But arguably, the saddest part of it all is the woman – in the photograph – who suffered unspeakable horrors throughout the entirety of her life, and the many others that will never be brought to justice.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Movies#Documentary#Final Score
BGR.com

This twisted new Netflix true crime documentary will haunt your nightmares

Netflix has given true-crime fans one memorable release after another this year, from The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman to The Tinder Swindler, Inventing Anna, and Bad Vegan also ranking among the best of the genre on the platform. And on Wednesday, July 6, the streamer debuted its newest addition for true-crime aficionados. It’s Girl in the Picture, a documentary with a jaw-dropping story that spans books and a podcast.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Netflix
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, best known for his role as the villainous President Charles Logan on 24, died Friday at the age of 74. Jon Cassar, a director and producer on 24, announced the actor's death on Twitter. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," wrote Cassar. "He was one of the...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This mysterious new Netflix crime show is so gripping and suspenseful

“We may never know what motivated the killing, but we’re not required to prove motive,” a prosecutor says in a voiceover, as the back of the defendant’s head in the new Netflix series You Don’t Know Me comes into view. She then walks through a litany of evidence to bolster the government’s case. Traces of the victim’s blood found on the defendant. Cell phone records and CCTV footage that tie him to the crime scene. It’s a devastating summation.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Streaming On Disney+, HBO Max or Netflix?

Everybody’s favorite Norse god is back in Thor: Love and Thunder, which opens in theaters this weekend. Starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor himself, this will be the fourth standalone Thor film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Taika Waititi, who helmed the most recent Thor: Ragnarok film, is back once again to direct, with a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. And Waititi isn’t the only one who’s back—Natalie Portman is returning to reprise her role from the first Thor movie. Only this time, Jane has a hammer, too.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The 10 biggest Netflix shows in the world right now

“No matter what it takes, no matter how many lies I have to tell, I will take revenge on Tommy Shelby.” So promises Michael Gray, son of Tommy’s slain Aunt Polly, at the beginning of the sublimely fantastic Season 6 of Peaky Blinders — which happens to be one of the biggest Netflix series in the world this week, coming just shy of dethroning Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, in fact.
TV SERIES
SFGate

Elizabeth Olsen Refused to Watch ‘Doctor Strange 2’ After Disney Sent Her Watermarked Screener

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has earned just over $950 million at the worldwide box office, but the film’s co-lead Elizabeth Olsen still has not seen it. The actor revealed on “The Tonight Show” that a cold prevented her from watching the movie at its premiere, and then she refused to watch the watermarked screener Disney sent her as a back-up because it was just too “distracting.”
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
126K+
Followers
34K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy