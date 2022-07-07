Final June primary county races

On June 30, the Riverside County Registrar of Voters issued the final results of the June 7 primary. And there were no surprises from the ongoing vote counts. Below are the results of the races in the Riverside County June primary. The top two vote getters for each U.S. and state-elected...
The Riverside County Board Maps will be changing soon. If you reside within a city, the changes won’t impact you as much (until you need help with a county-wide service), but changes are coming, including a new district for the City of Canyon Lake. On Jan. 1, the following...
The social services system “failed” 13 children who were rescued after being starved, shackled and horribly abused by their parents at a Southern California home for years, according to a report released Friday. Some of the Turpin children of Riverside County, east of Los Angeles, were forced to...
The California Department of Transportation, District 12 is hosting two in-person hiring events in Orange County on Thursday, July 14, in Garden Grove and on Friday, July 15, in Santa Ana. Through Clean California, Caltrans is hiring for nearly 100 positions to help clean and beautify Orange County’s roadsides.
Last Friday evening, adults and children gathered in the alley between City Hall and the fire administration building — with the crowd spilling into the parking lot — to rally in support of abortion access. More protests were seen on Sunday. Last week’s Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe...
News Channel 3 is getting a first look into a long-awaited report detailing the findings of an investigation into the county's care of the Turpin siblings, who were abused for years in a Perris home. Part of the assessment reads:. "With respect to the Turpin siblings, we conclude there were...
A bipartisan show of support for car cruising in California was passed in the State Assembly last month. It’s part of a push to officials and law enforcement to encourage the automotive activity. ACR 176 was first introduced in April by Assemblymember Luz Rivas and was passed by the...
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a General Municipal Election will be held in the City of Menifee, CA on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, for the following Officers:. For One (1) Member of the City Council – District 2, full term of four years. For One (1) Member of the...
After a sharp decline on Tuesday, the pace of confirmed new coronavirus cases in Orange County more than doubled in Friday’s report. According to the county health care agency, for the period of July 5-7, confirmed new cases were at 4,583. That’s a rounded average of 1,528, compared to Tuesday’s average of 666.
The Covid-19 patient population is back on the rise across California, including in Riverside County. Doctor Nasrollah Ahmadpour, who specializes in pulmonary and critical care medicine at JFK Memorial Hospital, said there has been a shift in his patients, compared to the first two years of the pandemic. “Their length of stay, hospital stay, is
Orange County residents are losing millions in unclaimed recycling money as it becomes more difficult to redeem cans and bottles, according to a new grand jury report that examined a dwindling number of recycling centers across the county. The recycling fees, known as California Redemption Value, are placed on plastic,...
Thousands of Southern California residents came out to celebrate the opening of the 6th Street Bridge on Saturday. The bridge, which connects the eastside to downtown, is “history in the making,” according to Culver City resident Lorise Soto. Soto said she came to the celebration “to be with everybody and see what was going on […]
There’s ample buzz surrounding the future of drinking at restaurants, bars, and clubs throughout California. Over the last month, legislation advanced that extends the sale of alcohol between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in specific California cities. Also on deck is a new requirement by California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to further train workers who serve or manage cocktails, beer, and wine at a drinking establishment. The combination of these laws could spark a statewide boom for nightlife, especially in Southern California.
Los Angeles County has been under the threat of a new mask mandate for several weeks and while the area inched closer to the threshold with new data released on Thursday, officials also said they’ve changed the way they report cases to better reflect the situation in Los Angeles county specifically.
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will have Los Angeles County join a new High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency (JPA) to identify critical funding and facilitate the continued planning, development and construction of the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor project — the first phase of which will connect high desert cities in Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties through a new high-speed, intercity rail alignment.
Professor Daniel MacDonald is the chair of Cal State San Bernardino's Economics department and the author of the weekly Inland Empire Economic Update email newsletter. You subscribe to his newsletter here. Below is a transcript of the conversation between Professor MacDonald and KVCR's Jonathan Linden. Jonathan Linden: Each month, I...
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the June 2022 and July 2022 real estate market for Moreno Valley, California, which is located in Riverside county.
Four people have been arrested and more than 4,000 pounds of fireworks were seized in a multi-agency operation to crackdown on the sales of illegal fireworks. After two people were arrested on last Saturday during a "buy-bust" operation conducted by CalFire peace officers, investigators learned of fireworks being stored at two more locations. With a search warrant encompassing Riverside, Orange, and San Bernardino counties, CalFire was joined by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the hazardous device teams from Riverside County and Orange County to seize approximately 4,424 pounds of fireworks and arrest two more people.
Riverside County has received a $90,000 donation from PetSmart, the Phoenix-based chain of pet superstores. The grant will be used by the county’s animal services division, which helps county residents and their pets, according to a statement on the county’s website. Specifically, the county will use the money...
