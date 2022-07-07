ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angling for catfish is an Ohio tradition

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS — Summer is a great time for anglers to pursue catfish in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Buckeye State’s lakes, rivers, reservoirs, and streams are home to four types of catfish: blue, bullhead, channel, and flathead. The...

Holmes County teen qualifies to compete at world's largest rodeo in Wyoming

MILLERSBURG – Garrett Houin, a soon-to-be senior at West Holmes High School, has earned a position on the Ohio National High School rodeo team. Houin will be traveling with fellow teammates to Gillette, Wyoming July 17 to 23 to compete at the 74th annual National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in the steer wrestling and light rifle competitions.
Exploring Ohio: Fish hatcheries across the Buckeye State

HEBRON, Ohio — Buckeye Lake is one of Tristen Bauer and Buddy Troy’s favorite spots for an afternoon of fishing. They often fish for saugeye, a hybrid of sauger and walleye, which are only present in the lake because of the efforts of the state’s fish hatchery programs.
It is turtle season in Ohio

With many species out of season during the summer months, aside from fish, one may ask, “What other wild game species are there to pursue when temperatures are hot?”. The answer is turtles. You may not know this, but Ohio does have a turtle season that is set and regulated by the Ohio Division of Wildlife. There are two species of turtle in Ohio that can be legally harvested — the soft-shelled turtle and the common snapping turtle.
Photos: Dozens of animals and 300 fish rescued in Ohio

Photos: Dozens of animals and 300 fish rescued in Ohio 300 fish, six ducks, five snakes, five dogs, four ferrets, three turtles, three tarantulas, two geese, two alligators, a cat, a rabbit, a scorpion and a snapping turtle were all found inside the Portage County home. (Portage County Sheriff’s Office)
How much rain did central Ohio get?

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rainfall totals from storms Tuesday and Wednesday came in the running for the most in 143 years in central Ohio. As additional on-and-off showers loom for Friday, Storm Team 4 compiled rainfall totals for the last three days. Wednesday was the fourth wettest day in Columbus […]
Researchers, conservationists place logs to protect Ohio’s streams

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Days after a rainfall, the Cooper Creek, flowing through Blue Ash Nature Park, hardly looks like a creek at all. Small trickles of water cut through the mud and rock, but when it rains, storm water rushes through those same banks, bringing whatever pollutants and soil it picks up along the way to the Ohio River, unless something can slow it down.
Police: Woman chains self to Ohio statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly chaining herself to a staircase railing during a protest at the Ohio Statehouse. Erin Woods, 33, was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol on the statehouse grounds during a protest at approximately 1:33 p.m. A section of...
Feces mailed to 25 Republican lawmakers in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Feces were mailed to Ohio's 25 Republican state senators this week, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a spokesperson for the lawmakers confirmed Friday.Mailroom employees in the Ohio Statehouse and post offices in Cleveland and Akron intercepted the letters, which never made it to their intended recipients.Why they were sent remains unclear. No policy issues or certain grievances were included in the letters, said Senate GOP spokesperson John Fortney. The return addresses on the letters were deemed fake.Fortney called the incident "outrageous" and a serious health risk."This type of biohazard attack doesn't just stop with the people it's directed towards," Fortney said. "This is something that could potentially affect every single employee at the Ohio Statehouse, regardless of their political affiliation."He said he isn't aware of any House members receiving such mail.The U.S. Postal Service's law enforcement arm is investigating the matter as a federal crime. It wouldn't comment Friday about the ongoing investigation, including whether the waste was human or animal.
Local cheese makers bring home blue ribbon from Ohio competition

Local cheese manufacturer, Blue Jacket Dairy, was awarded a blue ribbon at the Ohio State Fair Cheese Competition on Thursday. Blue Jacket Dairy competed in the open class for “Other Mammal Milk”. Their Arrowhead Chevre took home first place. It's described as spreadable goat cheese with savory herbs....
Northeast Ohio communities receive $219.5 million from EPA

Multiple areas throughout Northeast Ohio are receiving $219.5 million in low-interest and principal forgiveness funding from Ohio Environmental Protection Agency in efforts to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure, in addition to other water quality and system improvements. The loans, financed through the state’s revolving fund, were approved earlier this...
This Is The Best Place To Fish In Ohio

Pack up your tackle box because it's time to go fishing! If you enjoy going out to catch a few fish at a nearby lake, look no further than the best lake to fish at in the whole state. Regardless of if you fish for sport or leisure, there are many spots around this lake that are perfect for reeling in various sized catches.
Why are flags being lowered again in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff for all public buildings and grounds in honor of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated. Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he […]
Hot air balloon festivals in and around Ohio

Hot air balloon festivals are a magnificent spectacle for all ages. Whether balloons are sent off in the early morning before a festive summer day or light up the skies after dusk, there are many options throughout Ohio annually. Most celebrations include games and activities to keep up the fun going for the whole weekend.
