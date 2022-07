This week, the EU parliament approved two landmark bills that will regulate online platforms, the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act — but this didn’t stop regulators from opening new antitrust probes against Amazon and Delivery Hero. The European Central Bank urged national regulators to harmonize their different crypto rules before the recently approved MiCA is fully implemented. In the U.K., the resignation of Boris Johnson and more than 50 high-ranked public officials may delay the adoption of new rules surrounding stablecoins and Buy Now, Pay Later.

