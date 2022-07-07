Time is running out to nominate Georgia’s Legal Elite

The U.S. Supreme Court’s denial of abortion rights under the federal constitution is leading pro-choice advocates to seek other legal pathways to protect reproductive rights. Just one week after the court’s June 24, 2022, ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, there’s a flurry of litigation in state courts. New lawsuits in Idaho, Utah, Kentucky and Florida all assert that state constitutions protect the right to get an abortion. A Florida judge temporarily blocked the state’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks on June 30. Leon County Judge John Cooper said that the Florida ban, set to take effect on July...

