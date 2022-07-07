ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Time is running out to nominate Georgia’s Legal Elite

By Mary Ann DeMuth
georgiatrend.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year, Georgia Trend shines the spotlight on the state’s most effective attorneys and this year is no exception. Our 20th compilation of Georgia’s Legal Elite in 16 categories – as chosen by...

www.georgiatrend.com

The Conversation U.S.

State courts from Oregon to Georgia will now decide who – if anyone – can get an abortion under 50 different state constitutions

The U.S. Supreme Court’s denial of abortion rights under the federal constitution is leading pro-choice advocates to seek other legal pathways to protect reproductive rights. Just one week after the court’s June 24, 2022, ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, there’s a flurry of litigation in state courts. New lawsuits in Idaho, Utah, Kentucky and Florida all assert that state constitutions protect the right to get an abortion. A Florida judge temporarily blocked the state’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks on June 30. Leon County Judge John Cooper said that the Florida ban, set to take effect on July...
SFGate

Limits set for lawmaker testimony in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers appearing before a special grand jury in the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally meddled in the state's 2020 election have broad immunity but can be asked about their conversations with people outside of the legislature, a judge has ruled.
bloomberglaw.com

Texas Law Firm Touting Abortion Aid Backs Governors Urging Bans

Vinson & Elkins gave $65,000 to Texas Gov. Greg Abott (R) in 2020-2021. Firm says it will pay for employees to travel out-of-state for abortions. The largest law firm in Texas, Vinson & Elkins, is pledging to cover its employees’ travel expenses for reproductive medical care after contributing to the campaigns for two Republican governors pushing strict restrictions on abortion.
