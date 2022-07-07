ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenneth Petty Sentenced To Home Detention For Failing To Register As A Sex Offender

By Tanay Hudson
 3 days ago
Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Kenneth Petty has been sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender in California. On July 6, the 44-year-old was sentenced to one year of in-home detention and three years probation, CBS Los Angeles reported. He also has to pay a $55,000 fine.

Kenneth Petty plead guilty to failing to register as a sex offender, which is a federal charge, last year. He was facing up to 10 years in prison.

“We appreciate and respect the Court’s decision granting the defense request for probation and home confinement,” his lawyers Michael Goldstein and Hagop Kuyumjian told USA TODAY.

In 1995, he was convicted of attempted rape. He was only 16 years old and was accused of raping another then 16-year-old. He served over four years in prison. Due to his conviction, he must register as a sex offender where he lives. He moved to California with the “We Go Up” rapper in 2020. They welcomed their child together in September 2020. They tied the knot on Oct. 21, 2019 in California.

Once he and Nicki Minaj became an item, his accuser Jennifer Hough came forward and spoke about the alleged rape that took place. Hough later accused Minaj of trying to intimidate and bribe her into recanting her allegations against Petty.

Hough spoke out on The Real and said Petty approached her while she was waiting for the bus to go to school. She said he then forced her to go with him.

“Before you know it, he was grabbing a hold of my jacket,” she said. “I felt something in my back so I just assumed there was a gun. And I started walking. And I’m pleading with him the whole way, trying to understand what he wants.”

Hough sued Minaj and Petty for intimidation, assault, battery, bribery, and harassment. The lawsuit against Minaj was dismissed in January 2022 but is ongoing against Petty.

Kenneth Petty Sentenced To Home Detention For Failing To Register As A Sex Offender was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

