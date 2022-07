TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – July 9th marked the fourth year for the 12 Points Revitalization Car Show. This was the first year the car show was held at Collette Park. Over 160 entries of cars and bikes signed up. Awards were given out for several categories including top 20, Mayors choice, and club choice.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO