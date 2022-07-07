A 217-Pound Turtle Was Rescued In Florida & She Dragged Two Fishing Rods Around Her Flipper

A sea turtle named Carole was rescued off the Panhandle of Florida by staff and local anglers on the morning of July 5 at the Okaloosa Pier.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

The loggerhead is a whopping 217 pounds, and she was hooked in her right flipper. She was also dragging two whole fishing rods as well as lines, hooks and sinkers that weighed over 5 pounds wrapped around her flipper.

Pier staff reported they went swimming with the Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center's stranding team to rescue the big sea animal.

C.A.R.E. stands for Conserve, Act, Rehabilitate, Educate. They are located in the Destin-Fort Walton area, near where the turtle was found. After Carole was sent to the rehabilitation center, the veterinarian immediately started working on her wounds.

They conducted X-rays, removed the lines that were entangled and took some bloodwork.

"We were happy to discover that there were no internal hooks that Carole had ingested. She is currently receiving fluids and antibiotics for the entanglement wound, and we are hopeful for a full recovery," the Gulfarium staff wrote in a Facebook post.

Though she is on the road to recovery, that didn't stop the members at the Okaloosa Pier from educating their own visitors online.

One person commented on their post: "You can solve it by sending the Tourists home. They like to collect the sea shell and throw the little creatures away. Put them in another shell".

Management at the Island Pier responded directly.

"Last time I checked, these out-of-town guests help pay our staff's paycheck along with a lot of others that work along the emerald coast. Instead of wanting them to go home, perhaps HELP EDUCATE!!!!"

Sea turtles are an endangered species, and the Gulfarium advises you to keep your distance. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recommends keeping a distance of at least 50 yards from sea turtles. They say it's best to clear paths for them that lead directly to the water and fill any beach holes. Also, do not flash your lights on them as that is harmful to the loggerheads.