Higher paying occupations have seen the largest change in employment over the past decade
Employment growth has also been unevenly distributed by geography. The Mountain West has seen the greatest growth over the last decade. Utah leads the nation with 33.3% employment growth since 2011, followed by neighboring Idaho, Arizona, and Colorado, who each registered growth above 20%. Sun Belt states have also fared well, with Florida, Texas, California, and South Carolina among the fastest-growing states for employment. Conversely, eight states saw a decrease in the total number employed during this same time period.
